Las Vegas Review-Journal Madness Challenge picks

The Review-Journal’s Adam Hill competes with handicappers Doug Fitz, Bruce Marshall, Paul Stone and Kelly Stewart in a contest covering NCAA Tournament games Thursday and Friday.
Each contestant selects 12 games against the spread, sides or totals, choosing from the 32 games on the betting board. Eleven of the picks are worth one point, and a best bet counts for two points. Any push is worth a half-point. The national champion pick is the tiebreaker.
Bruce Marshall
2018 total points: 14
2018 record: 12-5
Best Bet: Syracuse -1½
Old Dominion +13
Belmont +3
Northeastern +6½
Cincinnati -3½
Colgate-Tennessee O148
North Carolina -23½
Ohio State +5½
Liberty +6½
Oregon +2
Oregon-Wisconsin U116½
UC Irvine +4½
Champion: Gonzaga
———
Kelly Stewart
2018 total points: 13
2018 record: 12-5
Best Bet: St. Mary’s +4½
Minnesota +5
Florida +2½
Cincinnati -3½
Yale +7½
Seton Hall +2½
Utah State -3
Auburn -5½
Ohio State +5½
Northeastern +6½
Baylor +1½
Texas Tech -13½
Champion: Michigan State
———
Doug Fitz
2018 total points: 12
2018 record: 10-6-1
Best Bet: UC Irvine +4½
St. Mary’s +4½
Murray State +3½
Vermont +9
Wofford -2½
Abilene Christian +22
Florida +2½
Syracuse -1½
VCU +1
Oklahoma +1
Iowa State -5½
Wisconsin -2
Champion: Duke
———
Adam Hill
Review-Journal
2018 total points: 11½
2018 record: 11-5-1
Best Bet: Murray State-Marquette O149½
Old Dominion +13
Belmont +3
Kentucky -22
Montana +15
VCU +1
Virginia -22½
Iowa +3½
Washington +3
Iowa State -5½
Georgia State +12
Oregon +2
Champion: Virginia
———
Paul Stone
2018 total points: 0
2018 record: 0-0
Best Bet: Kansas -6½
St. Mary’s +4½
Old Dominion +13
Seton Hall +2½
Minnesota +5
Florida +2½
Florida-UNR U133½
Baylor-Syracuse U130
UCF-VCU U126½
Iona-North Carolina U166
Washington +3
Ohio State +5½
Champion: North Carolina
