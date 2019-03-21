Las Vegas Review-Journal Madness Challenge picks

Syracuse's Oshae Brissett brings the ball up court during practice at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The Review-Journal’s Adam Hill competes with handicappers Doug Fitz, Bruce Marshall, Paul Stone and Kelly Stewart in a contest covering NCAA Tournament games Thursday and Friday.

Each contestant selects 12 games against the spread, sides or totals, choosing from the 32 games on the betting board. Eleven of the picks are worth one point, and a best bet counts for two points. Any push is worth a half-point. The national champion pick is the tiebreaker.

Bruce Marshall

Goldsheet.com

2018 total points: 14

2018 record: 12-5

Best Bet: Syracuse -1½

Old Dominion +13

Belmont +3

Northeastern +6½

Cincinnati -3½

Colgate-Tennessee O148

North Carolina -23½

Ohio State +5½

Liberty +6½

Oregon +2

Oregon-Wisconsin U116½

UC Irvine +4½

Champion: Gonzaga

———

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas

2018 total points: 13

2018 record: 12-5

Best Bet: St. Mary’s +4½

Minnesota +5

Florida +2½

Cincinnati -3½

Yale +7½

Seton Hall +2½

Utah State -3

Auburn -5½

Ohio State +5½

Northeastern +6½

Baylor +1½

Texas Tech -13½

Champion: Michigan State

———

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

2018 total points: 12

2018 record: 10-6-1

Best Bet: UC Irvine +4½

St. Mary’s +4½

Murray State +3½

Vermont +9

Wofford -2½

Abilene Christian +22

Florida +2½

Syracuse -1½

VCU +1

Oklahoma +1

Iowa State -5½

Wisconsin -2

Champion: Duke

———

Adam Hill

Review-Journal

2018 total points: 11½

2018 record: 11-5-1

Best Bet: Murray State-Marquette O149½

Old Dominion +13

Belmont +3

Kentucky -22

Montana +15

VCU +1

Virginia -22½

Iowa +3½

Washington +3

Iowa State -5½

Georgia State +12

Oregon +2

Champion: Virginia

———

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

2018 total points: 0

2018 record: 0-0

Best Bet: Kansas -6½

St. Mary’s +4½

Old Dominion +13

Seton Hall +2½

Minnesota +5

Florida +2½

Florida-UNR U133½

Baylor-Syracuse U130

UCF-VCU U126½

Iona-North Carolina U166

Washington +3

Ohio State +5½

Champion: North Carolina