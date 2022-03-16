Las Vegas Review-Journal Madness Challenge picks
RJ betting reporter Todd Dewey competes against VSiN host Mitch Moss and handicappers Kelly Stewart, Paul Stone, Bruce Marshall and Doug Fitz in an NCAA Tournament contest.
Each contestant selects 12 games against the spread, sides or totals, choosing from the 28 games that were on the betting board before the First Four (lines taken Monday from Circa Sports). Eleven of the picks are worth one point, a best bet counts for two points, and a push is worth a half-point. The national champion pick is the tiebreaker.
The contest will continue in the Sweet 16.
Todd Dewey
Review-Journal
Best bet: Murray State -1½
New Mexico State +7
San Diego State -2½
Richmond +10½
South Dakota State +2
Georgia State +23½
Memphis -2½
Akron +14
Louisiana State -4
Colgate +7½
Purdue-Yale U143
Loyola-Chicago +1
Champion: Arizona
— — —
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Best bet: Virginia Tech +1
Vermont +5
Norfolk State +21½
Michigan -2½
Saint Peters +18
South Dakota State +2
Georgia State +23½
Memphis -2½
Miami +1½
Iowa State +4
Chattanooga +7½
Loyola-Chicago +1
Champion: Kentucky
— — —
Bruce Marshall
Goldsheet.com
Best bet: Miami +1½
Arkansas-Vermont O139½
North Carolina -3
San Diego State-Creighton U119½
Richmond +10½
South Dakota State +2
Boise State +2½
Akron +14
Yale +15½
Alabama-Birmingham +8½
Chattanooga +7½
Texas Tech-Montana State U132½
Champion: UCLA
— — —
Mitch Moss
VSiN host
Best bet: San Diego State-Creighton U119½
Connecticut-New Mexico State U131
Texas-Virginia Tech U123
Louisiana State-Iowa State U127½
Arkansas-Vermont O139½
Michigan -2½
Colgate +7½
Yale +15½
Montana State +15
Ohio State -1
Chattanooga +7½
Kentucky-Saint Peters O131½
Champion: Arizona
— — —
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports
Best bet: Vermont +5
New Mexico State +7
Marquette +3
San Francisco +1½
Creighton +2½
Richmond +10½
South Dakota State +2
Boise State +2½
Virginia Tech +1
Auburn -15½
Purdue -15½
Texas Christian Pick
Champion: Texas Tech
— — —
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Best bet: Arkansas -5
New Mexico State +7
Marquette +3
Colorado State +2½
Murray State -1½
Creighton +2½
South Dakota State +2
Davidson +1
Virginia Tech +1
Alabama-Birmingham +8½
Loyola-Chicago +1
Texas Christian Pick
Champion: Gonzaga