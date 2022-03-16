Las Vegas Review-Journal Madness Challenge picks

RJ betting reporter Todd Dewey competes against VSiN host Mitch Moss and handicappers Kelly Stewart, Paul Stone, Bruce Marshall and Doug Fitz in an NCAA Tournament contest.

Las Vegas native and Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Julian Strawther cuts down the net after beating St. Mary’s to win the West Coast Conference tournament on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Review-Journal sports betting reporter Todd Dewey competes against VSiN host Mitch Moss and professional handicappers Kelly Stewart, Paul Stone, Bruce Marshall and Doug Fitz in a contest covering NCAA Tournament games Thursday and Friday.

Each contestant selects 12 games against the spread, sides or totals, choosing from the 28 games that were on the betting board before the First Four (lines taken Monday from Circa Sports). Eleven of the picks are worth one point, a best bet counts for two points, and a push is worth a half-point. The national champion pick is the tiebreaker.

The contest will continue in the Sweet 16.

Todd Dewey

Review-Journal

Best bet: Murray State -1½

New Mexico State +7

San Diego State -2½

Richmond +10½

South Dakota State +2

Georgia State +23½

Memphis -2½

Akron +14

Louisiana State -4

Colgate +7½

Purdue-Yale U143

Loyola-Chicago +1

Champion: Arizona

— — —

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Best bet: Virginia Tech +1

Vermont +5

Norfolk State +21½

Michigan -2½

Saint Peters +18

South Dakota State +2

Georgia State +23½

Memphis -2½

Miami +1½

Iowa State +4

Chattanooga +7½

Loyola-Chicago +1

Champion: Kentucky

— — —

Bruce Marshall

Goldsheet.com

Best bet: Miami +1½

Arkansas-Vermont O139½

North Carolina -3

San Diego State-Creighton U119½

Richmond +10½

South Dakota State +2

Boise State +2½

Akron +14

Yale +15½

Alabama-Birmingham +8½

Chattanooga +7½

Texas Tech-Montana State U132½

Champion: UCLA

— — —

Mitch Moss

VSiN host

Best bet: San Diego State-Creighton U119½

Connecticut-New Mexico State U131

Texas-Virginia Tech U123

Louisiana State-Iowa State U127½

Arkansas-Vermont O139½

Michigan -2½

Colgate +7½

Yale +15½

Montana State +15

Ohio State -1

Chattanooga +7½

Kentucky-Saint Peters O131½

Champion: Arizona

— — —

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports

Best bet: Vermont +5

New Mexico State +7

Marquette +3

San Francisco +1½

Creighton +2½

Richmond +10½

South Dakota State +2

Boise State +2½

Virginia Tech +1

Auburn -15½

Purdue -15½

Texas Christian Pick

Champion: Texas Tech

— — —

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Best bet: Arkansas -5

New Mexico State +7

Marquette +3

Colorado State +2½

Murray State -1½

Creighton +2½

South Dakota State +2

Davidson +1

Virginia Tech +1

Alabama-Birmingham +8½

Loyola-Chicago +1

Texas Christian Pick

Champion: Gonzaga