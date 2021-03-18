Las Vegas Review-Journal March Madness Challenge picks

VSiN host Mitch Moss and handicappers Kelly Stewart, Paul Stone, Bruce Marshall and Doug Fitz compete in a contest covering NCAA Tournament games Friday and Saturday.

A March Madness sticker for the NCAA college basketball tournament is placed on a window in downtown Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Each contestant selects 12 games against the spread, sides or totals, choosing from the 28 games that were on the betting board before the First Four (lines taken Wednesday from Westgate). Eleven of the picks are worth one point, a best bet counts for two points, and a push is worth a half-point. The national champion pick is the tiebreaker.

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Best Bet: Morehead State +12

Hartford +26

North Texas +7½

Georgia Tech +3

Syracuse +3

Clemson-Rutgers U125½

Eastern Washington +10½

Virginia Commonwealth +5

Grand Canyon +14½

Georgetown +5

UNC Greensboro +11

Abilene Christian +9

Champion: Illinois

— — —

Bruce Marshall

Goldsheet.com

Best Bet: Ohio +7

Winthrop +6½

Texas Tech-Utah State U132

Loyola-Chicago -3

Oklahoma State-Liberty U141

Clemson +1½

Houston -20

Grand Canyon +14½

Georgetown +5

UNC Greensboro +11

Texas-Abilene Christian O140½

Connecticut -3

Champion: Alabama

— — —

Mitch Moss

VSiN host

Best Bet: Virginia Tech -1

North Carolina -1½

Arkansas-Colgate Over 161½

Syracuse +3

Morehead State +12

West Virginia-Morehead State O138

Houston-Cleveland State U135

UC Santa Barbara +7

Eastern Washington +10½

Iowa-Grand Canyon O145

Colorado -5

Abilene Christian +9

Champion: Illinois

— — —

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas

Best Bet: St. Bonaventure +1½

Virginia Tech -1

Hartford +26

Wisconsin +1½

North Texas +7½

San Diego State -3

UC Santa Barbara +7

UNC Greensboro +11

Grand Canyon +14½

Rutgers -1½

Ohio +7

Missouri +2

Champion: Illinois

— — —

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Best Bet: LSU-St. Bonaventure U144½

Texas Tech -5

Colgate +8½

Arkansas-Colgate O161½

Liberty +7½

Tennessee-Oregon State U131½

Syracuse +3

UC Santa Barbara +7

Ohio +7

Georgetown +5

Abilene Christian +9

Texas-Abilene Christian U140½

Champion: Illinois