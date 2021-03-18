Las Vegas Review-Journal March Madness Challenge picks
VSiN host Mitch Moss and handicappers Kelly Stewart, Paul Stone, Bruce Marshall and Doug Fitz compete in a contest covering NCAA Tournament games Friday and Saturday.
Each contestant selects 12 games against the spread, sides or totals, choosing from the 28 games that were on the betting board before the First Four (lines taken Wednesday from Westgate). Eleven of the picks are worth one point, a best bet counts for two points, and a push is worth a half-point. The national champion pick is the tiebreaker.
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Best Bet: Morehead State +12
Hartford +26
North Texas +7½
Georgia Tech +3
Syracuse +3
Clemson-Rutgers U125½
Eastern Washington +10½
Virginia Commonwealth +5
Grand Canyon +14½
Georgetown +5
UNC Greensboro +11
Abilene Christian +9
Champion: Illinois
— — —
Bruce Marshall
Goldsheet.com
Best Bet: Ohio +7
Winthrop +6½
Texas Tech-Utah State U132
Loyola-Chicago -3
Oklahoma State-Liberty U141
Clemson +1½
Houston -20
Grand Canyon +14½
Georgetown +5
UNC Greensboro +11
Texas-Abilene Christian O140½
Connecticut -3
Champion: Alabama
— — —
Mitch Moss
VSiN host
Best Bet: Virginia Tech -1
North Carolina -1½
Arkansas-Colgate Over 161½
Syracuse +3
Morehead State +12
West Virginia-Morehead State O138
Houston-Cleveland State U135
UC Santa Barbara +7
Eastern Washington +10½
Iowa-Grand Canyon O145
Colorado -5
Abilene Christian +9
Champion: Illinois
— — —
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas
Best Bet: St. Bonaventure +1½
Virginia Tech -1
Hartford +26
Wisconsin +1½
North Texas +7½
San Diego State -3
UC Santa Barbara +7
UNC Greensboro +11
Grand Canyon +14½
Rutgers -1½
Ohio +7
Missouri +2
Champion: Illinois
— — —
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Best Bet: LSU-St. Bonaventure U144½
Texas Tech -5
Colgate +8½
Arkansas-Colgate O161½
Liberty +7½
Tennessee-Oregon State U131½
Syracuse +3
UC Santa Barbara +7
Ohio +7
Georgetown +5
Abilene Christian +9
Texas-Abilene Christian U140½
Champion: Illinois