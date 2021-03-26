Las Vegas Review-Journal March Madness Challenge picks
Paul Stone leads the contest after going 8-4 ATS in the first round and hitting his best bet. Doug Fitz is in second place and Kelly Stewart third.
VSiN host Mitch Moss and handicappers Kelly Stewart, Paul Stone, Bruce Marshall and Doug Fitz compete in a contest covering NCAA Tournament games Saturday and Sunday.
Each contestant selects five games against the spread, sides or totals, choosing from the eight games on the betting board (lines taken Tuesday night from Westgate). Four of the picks are worth one point, a best bet counts for two points, and a push is worth a half-point. The national champion pick is the tiebreaker. The contestants made 12 picks in the first round.
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Record: 8-3-1
Points: 8½
Best Bet: Florida State +3
Villanova +6½
Creighton +13½
UCLA +6
UCLA-Alabama O145
Champion: Illinois
— — —
Bruce Marshall
Record: 7-5
Points: 8
Goldsheet.com
Best Bet: Syracuse +6
Oral Roberts +11½
Oregon State +6½
Oregon +2½
Florida State +3
Champion: Alabama
— — —
Mitch Moss
VSiN host
Record: 7-5
Points: 7
Best Bet: Syracuse +6
Baylor -6½
Oregon State +6½
Oregon +2½
Alabama +6
Champion: Illinois
— — —
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas
Record: 8-4
Points: 8
Best Bet: UCLA +6
Baylor -6½
Oregon State +6½
Houston -6
Florida State +3
Champion: Illinois
— — —
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Record: 8-4
Points: 9
Best Bet: Syracuse +6
Loyola-Chicago -6½
Florida State +3
Oregon +2½
Oregon-USC U139
Champion: Illinois