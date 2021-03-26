Las Vegas Review-Journal March Madness Challenge picks

Paul Stone leads the contest after going 8-4 ATS in the first round and hitting his best bet. Doug Fitz is in second place and Kelly Stewart third.

Florida State center Balsa Koprivica (5) gets a hug from teammate Scottie Barnes, right, after a dunk during the second half of a second-round game against Colorado in the NCAA college basketball tournament at Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Syracuse's Quincy Guerrier (1) goes up for a dunk against West Virginia's Gabe Osabuohien (3) during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Indianapolis. Syracuse defeated Syracuse 75-72. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

VSiN host Mitch Moss and handicappers Kelly Stewart, Paul Stone, Bruce Marshall and Doug Fitz compete in a contest covering NCAA Tournament games Saturday and Sunday.

Each contestant selects five games against the spread, sides or totals, choosing from the eight games on the betting board (lines taken Tuesday night from Westgate). Four of the picks are worth one point, a best bet counts for two points, and a push is worth a half-point. The national champion pick is the tiebreaker. The contestants made 12 picks in the first round.

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Record: 8-3-1

Points: 8½

Best Bet: Florida State +3

Villanova +6½

Creighton +13½

UCLA +6

UCLA-Alabama O145

Champion: Illinois

— — —

Bruce Marshall

Record: 7-5

Points: 8

Goldsheet.com

Best Bet: Syracuse +6

Oral Roberts +11½

Oregon State +6½

Oregon +2½

Florida State +3

Champion: Alabama

— — —

Mitch Moss

VSiN host

Record: 7-5

Points: 7

Best Bet: Syracuse +6

Baylor -6½

Oregon State +6½

Oregon +2½

Alabama +6

Champion: Illinois

— — —

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas

Record: 8-4

Points: 8

Best Bet: UCLA +6

Baylor -6½

Oregon State +6½

Houston -6

Florida State +3

Champion: Illinois

— — —

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Record: 8-4

Points: 9

Best Bet: Syracuse +6

Loyola-Chicago -6½

Florida State +3

Oregon +2½

Oregon-USC U139

Champion: Illinois