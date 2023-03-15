60°F
weather icon Light Rain
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal March Madness Challenge picks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2023 - 5:14 pm
 
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) reacts as Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis (0) looks on in ...
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) reacts as Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis (0) looks on in the final minutes of an NCAA college basketball game in the finals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Review-Journal sports betting reporter David Schoen competes against VSiN host Wes Reynolds and professional handicappers Kelly Stewart, Paul Stone, Doug Fitz and Chip Chirimbes in a contest covering NCAA Tournament games Thursday and Friday.

Each contestant selects 12 games against the spread, sides or totals, choosing from the 28 games that were on the betting board before the First Four (lines taken Tuesday from Circa Sports). Eleven of the picks are worth one point, a best bet counts for two points, and a push is worth a half-point. The national champion pick is the tiebreaker.

The contest will continue in the Sweet 16.

Chip Chirimbes

@chipchirimbes

Best bet: Illinois +2

Maryland +2

Iowa Pick

Penn State +3

Boise State +1½

Drake +2

Kent State +4

Connecticut -9½

Florida Atlantic +2

Providence +4

Montana State +8½

Baylor -10½

Champion: Alabama

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Best bet: Drake +2

Charleston +5

Furman +5½

Maryland +2

Howard +22

UNC-Asheville +18

Kent State +4

Virginia Commonwealth +4

Iona +9½

Providence +4

North Carolina State +5

Grand Canyon +16

Champion: Arizona

Wes Reynolds

VSiN host, @WesReynolds1

Best bet: Furman +5½

San Diego State -5

Tennessee -11½

Penn State +3

Utah State -1½

UNC-Asheville +18

Vermont +10½

Kent State-Indiana U140½

Kennesaw State +11½

Providence-Kentucky U144½

Montana State +8½

UC Santa Barbara +10½

Champion: Connecticut

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Best bet: Auburn-Iowa U151½

Charleston-San Diego State U141½

Houston -19

Auburn Pick

Oral Roberts +6½

Kent State +4

Kent State-Indiana U140½

Virginia Commonwealth +4

North Carolina State +5

N.C. State-Creighton O148½

Baylor -10½

Grand Canyon-Gonzaga O156

Champion: Gonzaga

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports

Best bet: West Virginia -2

San Diego State -5

Penn State +3

Utah State -1½

Northwestern -1½

Vermont +10½

Virginia Commonwealth +4

Iona +9½

Florida Atlantic +2

Southern California +2

Kentucky -4

Kansas State -8½

Champion: Houston

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Best bet: Kansas State -8½

Charleston +5

West Virginia -2

Iowa Pick

Penn State +3

Illinois +2

Northwestern -1½

Marquette -10½

Drake +2

Kent State +4

Virginia Commonwealth +4

Baylor -10½

Champion: Marquette

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Prepare for traffic delays when Biden visits Vegas on Tuesday
Prepare for traffic delays when Biden visits Vegas on Tuesday
2
District judge again moves Henry Ruggs’ DUI case
District judge again moves Henry Ruggs’ DUI case
3
Durango Resort reveals high-end Mexican restaurant, lavish pool
Durango Resort reveals high-end Mexican restaurant, lavish pool
4
Husband and wife combine for $100K win at Las Vegas casino
Husband and wife combine for $100K win at Las Vegas casino
5
CARTOONS: These are the people who like to be blindfolded
CARTOONS: These are the people who like to be blindfolded
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Boise State Broncos guard Max Rice (12) commits what referees deemed an offensive foul against ...
Sharp bettors pound NCAA opening lines
By / RJ

Minutes after the NCAA Tournament selection committee revealed the bracket Sunday, the South Point posted lines on all 32 games and took up to $10,000 a side at the counter.

More stories for you
Sharp bettors pound NCAA opening lines
Sharp bettors pound NCAA opening lines
More Americans expected to bet on March Madness than Super Bowl
More Americans expected to bet on March Madness than Super Bowl
No. 12 seed among handicappers’ NCAA Tournament best bets
No. 12 seed among handicappers’ NCAA Tournament best bets
Kansas’ defense of NCAA title would come through Las Vegas
Kansas’ defense of NCAA title would come through Las Vegas
Pac-12, Mountain West basketball tournament betting previews
Pac-12, Mountain West basketball tournament betting previews
SUPER BOWL BAD BEATS BLOG: Underdog Chiefs, over cash for bettors
SUPER BOWL BAD BEATS BLOG: Underdog Chiefs, over cash for bettors