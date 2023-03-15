Las Vegas Review-Journal March Madness Challenge picks

RJ betting reporter David Schoen competes against five betting analysts and handicappers in an NCAA Tournament contest.

Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) reacts as Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis (0) looks on in the final minutes of an NCAA college basketball game in the finals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Review-Journal sports betting reporter David Schoen competes against VSiN host Wes Reynolds and professional handicappers Kelly Stewart, Paul Stone, Doug Fitz and Chip Chirimbes in a contest covering NCAA Tournament games Thursday and Friday.

Each contestant selects 12 games against the spread, sides or totals, choosing from the 28 games that were on the betting board before the First Four (lines taken Tuesday from Circa Sports). Eleven of the picks are worth one point, a best bet counts for two points, and a push is worth a half-point. The national champion pick is the tiebreaker.

The contest will continue in the Sweet 16.

Chip Chirimbes

@chipchirimbes

Best bet: Illinois +2

Maryland +2

Iowa Pick

Penn State +3

Boise State +1½

Drake +2

Kent State +4

Connecticut -9½

Florida Atlantic +2

Providence +4

Montana State +8½

Baylor -10½

Champion: Alabama

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Best bet: Drake +2

Charleston +5

Furman +5½

Maryland +2

Howard +22

UNC-Asheville +18

Kent State +4

Virginia Commonwealth +4

Iona +9½

Providence +4

North Carolina State +5

Grand Canyon +16

Champion: Arizona

Wes Reynolds

VSiN host, @WesReynolds1

Best bet: Furman +5½

San Diego State -5

Tennessee -11½

Penn State +3

Utah State -1½

UNC-Asheville +18

Vermont +10½

Kent State-Indiana U140½

Kennesaw State +11½

Providence-Kentucky U144½

Montana State +8½

UC Santa Barbara +10½

Champion: Connecticut

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Best bet: Auburn-Iowa U151½

Charleston-San Diego State U141½

Houston -19

Auburn Pick

Oral Roberts +6½

Kent State +4

Kent State-Indiana U140½

Virginia Commonwealth +4

North Carolina State +5

N.C. State-Creighton O148½

Baylor -10½

Grand Canyon-Gonzaga O156

Champion: Gonzaga

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports

Best bet: West Virginia -2

San Diego State -5

Penn State +3

Utah State -1½

Northwestern -1½

Vermont +10½

Virginia Commonwealth +4

Iona +9½

Florida Atlantic +2

Southern California +2

Kentucky -4

Kansas State -8½

Champion: Houston

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Best bet: Kansas State -8½

Charleston +5

West Virginia -2

Iowa Pick

Penn State +3

Illinois +2

Northwestern -1½

Marquette -10½

Drake +2

Kent State +4

Virginia Commonwealth +4

Baylor -10½

Champion: Marquette

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.