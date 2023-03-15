Las Vegas Review-Journal March Madness Challenge picks
RJ betting reporter David Schoen competes against five betting analysts and handicappers in an NCAA Tournament contest.
Review-Journal sports betting reporter David Schoen competes against VSiN host Wes Reynolds and professional handicappers Kelly Stewart, Paul Stone, Doug Fitz and Chip Chirimbes in a contest covering NCAA Tournament games Thursday and Friday.
Each contestant selects 12 games against the spread, sides or totals, choosing from the 28 games that were on the betting board before the First Four (lines taken Tuesday from Circa Sports). Eleven of the picks are worth one point, a best bet counts for two points, and a push is worth a half-point. The national champion pick is the tiebreaker.
The contest will continue in the Sweet 16.
Chip Chirimbes
@chipchirimbes
Best bet: Illinois +2
Maryland +2
Iowa Pick
Penn State +3
Boise State +1½
Drake +2
Kent State +4
Connecticut -9½
Florida Atlantic +2
Providence +4
Montana State +8½
Baylor -10½
Champion: Alabama
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Best bet: Drake +2
Charleston +5
Furman +5½
Maryland +2
Howard +22
UNC-Asheville +18
Kent State +4
Virginia Commonwealth +4
Iona +9½
Providence +4
North Carolina State +5
Grand Canyon +16
Champion: Arizona
Wes Reynolds
VSiN host, @WesReynolds1
Best bet: Furman +5½
San Diego State -5
Tennessee -11½
Penn State +3
Utah State -1½
UNC-Asheville +18
Vermont +10½
Kent State-Indiana U140½
Kennesaw State +11½
Providence-Kentucky U144½
Montana State +8½
UC Santa Barbara +10½
Champion: Connecticut
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Best bet: Auburn-Iowa U151½
Charleston-San Diego State U141½
Houston -19
Auburn Pick
Oral Roberts +6½
Kent State +4
Kent State-Indiana U140½
Virginia Commonwealth +4
North Carolina State +5
N.C. State-Creighton O148½
Baylor -10½
Grand Canyon-Gonzaga O156
Champion: Gonzaga
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports
Best bet: West Virginia -2
San Diego State -5
Penn State +3
Utah State -1½
Northwestern -1½
Vermont +10½
Virginia Commonwealth +4
Iona +9½
Florida Atlantic +2
Southern California +2
Kentucky -4
Kansas State -8½
Champion: Houston
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Best bet: Kansas State -8½
Charleston +5
West Virginia -2
Iowa Pick
Penn State +3
Illinois +2
Northwestern -1½
Marquette -10½
Drake +2
Kent State +4
Virginia Commonwealth +4
Baylor -10½
Champion: Marquette
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.