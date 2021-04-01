Las Vegas Review-Journal March Madness final standings, picks

Handicapper Kelly Stewart went 4-1 ATS in the Sweet 16 and 12-5-1 ATS overall in the NCAA Tournament to beat Doug Fitz, who finished 10-6-1 ATS.

Houston forward Fabian White Jr. grabs a rebound in front of Oregon State forward Warith Alatishe, right, and guard Gianni Hunt (0) during the second half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Handicapper Kelly Stewart went 4-1 ATS on her Sweet 16 picks and 12-5 ATS overall to win the Las Vegas Review-Journal March Madness Challenge over VSiN host Mitch Moss and handicappers Doug Fitz, Paul Stone and Bruce Marshall.

Here are the final standings (a push was worth a half-point, a win one point and a best bet two), with best bets from Stewart and Fitz.

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas

Last week: 4-1

Record: 12-5

Points: 13

Final Four best bet: Houston -5

— — —

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 2-3

Record: 10-6-1

Points: 10½

Final Four best bet: Houston -5

— — —

Bruce Marshall

Goldsheet.com

Last week: 2-3

Record: 9-8

Points: 10

— — —

Mitch Moss

VSiN host

Last week: 2-3

Record: 9-8

Points: 9

— — —

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 0-5

Record: 8-9

Points: 9