Las Vegas Review-Journal March Madness final standings, picks
Handicapper Kelly Stewart went 4-1 ATS in the Sweet 16 and 12-5-1 ATS overall in the NCAA Tournament to beat Doug Fitz, who finished 10-6-1 ATS.
Handicapper Kelly Stewart went 4-1 ATS on her Sweet 16 picks and 12-5 ATS overall to win the Las Vegas Review-Journal March Madness Challenge over VSiN host Mitch Moss and handicappers Doug Fitz, Paul Stone and Bruce Marshall.
Here are the final standings (a push was worth a half-point, a win one point and a best bet two), with best bets from Stewart and Fitz.
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas
Last week: 4-1
Record: 12-5
Points: 13
Final Four best bet: Houston -5
— — —
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 2-3
Record: 10-6-1
Points: 10½
Final Four best bet: Houston -5
— — —
Bruce Marshall
Goldsheet.com
Last week: 2-3
Record: 9-8
Points: 10
— — —
Mitch Moss
VSiN host
Last week: 2-3
Record: 9-8
Points: 9
— — —
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 0-5
Record: 8-9
Points: 9