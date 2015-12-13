Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2015 - 8:32 pm
 

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL NFL CHALLENGE

Joe D’Amico

Aasiwins.com

handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 32-32-1

Panthers -7.5

49ers +1.5

Jets -7

Patriots -3

Seahawks -6.5

 

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

handicapper

Last week: 1-4

Season: 35-29-1

49ers +1.5

Redskins +3

Rams Pick

Saints +4

Colts Pick

 

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 32-32-1

Bears -3

Lions Pick

Chiefs -10

Patriots -3

Seahawks -6.5

 

Jay Kornegay

Westgate Las Vegas

sports book director

Last week: 2-3

Season: 36-28-1

Browns -1.5

Bears -3

Lions Pick

Titans +7

Dolphins +1

 

Dana Lane

DanaLaneSports.com

handicapper

Last week: 4-1

Season: 30-32-3

Falcons +7.5

Redskins +3

Rams Pick

Saints +4

Dolphins +1

 

Allen Leiker

R-J assistant

sports editor

Last week: 2-3

Season: 32-32-1

Steelers +2.5

Bills -1

Browns -1.5

Patriots -3

Giants -1

 

Tony Macklin

Film critic

TonyMacklin.net

Last week: 2-3

Season: 32-33

Eagles +1

49ers +1.5

Lions Pick

Patriots -3

Giants -1

 

Micah Roberts

The Linemakers on

SportingNews.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 27-36-2

Eagles +1

49ers +1.5

Chiefs -10

Patriots -3

Packers -7

 

Dave Tuley

ESPN.com/

chalk/

Last week: 3-2

Season: 33-32

Steelers +2.5

Falcons +7.5

Chargers +10

Titans +7

Texans +3

 

Matt Youmans

Review-Journal

sports staff

Last week: 3-2

Season: 31-32-2

Steelers +2.5

Redskins +3

Patriots -3

Cowboys +7

Giants -1

 

All point spreads are from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest

