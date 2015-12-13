LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL NFL CHALLENGE
Joe D’Amico
Aasiwins.com
handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 32-32-1
Panthers -7.5
49ers +1.5
Jets -7
Patriots -3
Seahawks -6.5
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
handicapper
Last week: 1-4
Season: 35-29-1
49ers +1.5
Redskins +3
Rams Pick
Saints +4
Colts Pick
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 32-32-1
Bears -3
Lions Pick
Chiefs -10
Patriots -3
Seahawks -6.5
Jay Kornegay
Westgate Las Vegas
sports book director
Last week: 2-3
Season: 36-28-1
Browns -1.5
Bears -3
Lions Pick
Titans +7
Dolphins +1
Dana Lane
DanaLaneSports.com
handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 30-32-3
Falcons +7.5
Redskins +3
Rams Pick
Saints +4
Dolphins +1
Allen Leiker
R-J assistant
sports editor
Last week: 2-3
Season: 32-32-1
Steelers +2.5
Bills -1
Browns -1.5
Patriots -3
Giants -1
Tony Macklin
Film critic
TonyMacklin.net
Last week: 2-3
Season: 32-33
Eagles +1
49ers +1.5
Lions Pick
Patriots -3
Giants -1
Micah Roberts
The Linemakers on
SportingNews.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 27-36-2
Eagles +1
49ers +1.5
Chiefs -10
Patriots -3
Packers -7
Dave Tuley
ESPN.com/
chalk/
Last week: 3-2
Season: 33-32
Steelers +2.5
Falcons +7.5
Chargers +10
Titans +7
Texans +3
Matt Youmans
Review-Journal
sports staff
Last week: 3-2
Season: 31-32-2
Steelers +2.5
Redskins +3
Patriots -3
Cowboys +7
Giants -1
All point spreads are from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest