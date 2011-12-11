Betting

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL NFL CHALLENGE

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
December 11, 2011 - 2:00 am
 

Steve Fezzik

LVAsports.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 29-33-3

Picks:

Jets -9

Lions -7

Titans +3½

Buccaneers Pick

Seahawks -7½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 33-28-4

Picks:

Texans +3

Jaguars Pick

Bears +3½

Bills +7

Giants +3½

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com handicapper

Last week: 4-1

Season: 33-28-4

Picks:

Lions -7

Dolphins -3

Falcons -2½

Broncos -3½

Giants +3½

Ed Graney

Review-Journal sports columnist

Last week: 2-3

Season: 29-32-4

Picks:

Jets -9

Falcons -2½

49ers -3½

Chargers -7

Cowboys -3½

Jay Kornegay

Las Vegas Hilton sports book director

Last week: 2-3

Season: 23-37-5

Picks:

Bengals -3

Jets -9

Lions -7

Titans +3½

Seahawks -7½

Allen Leiker

R-J assistant sports editor

Last week: 4-1

Season: 33-30-2

Picks:

Texans +3

Lions -7

49ers -3½

Bears +3½

Giants +3½

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com handicapper

Last week: 0-5

Season: 23-40-2

Picks:

Packers -11

Falcons -2½

Buccaneers Pick

Bills +7

Giants +3½

Ken Thomson

SportsXRadio.com handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 28-34-3

Picks:

Packers -11

Lions -7

Dolphins -3

Broncos -3½

Chargers -7

Dave Tuley

Viewfromvegas.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 30-34-1

Picks:

Colts +16½

Texans +3

Raiders +11

Eagles +3

Bears +3½

Matt Youmans

Review-Journal sports staff

Last week: 3-2

Season: 28-33-4

Picks:

Titans +3½

Eagles +3

Falcons -2½

49ers -3½

Giants +3½

ad-high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA Sweet 16
Todd Dewey, Matt Holt and Kelly Stewart go over their picks for the NCAA March madness sweet 16.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA Midwest Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA midwest bracket.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA South Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA South bracket.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA East Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA east bracket.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA West Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA west bracket.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Basketball Week 15
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Westgate Sports Book Director John Murray.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Basketball Week 14
Adam Hill and Kelly Stewart discuss betting strategies for college basketball.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Super Bowl prop futures
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Super Bowl LII prop futures.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Super Bowl LII prop bets
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Super Bowl LII prop bets.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Super Bowl LII picks
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Super Bowl LII.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL conference championships
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview the NFL’s conference championship games.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL divisional playoffs
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview the NFL divisional playoffs.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football National Championship
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Monday’s college football national championship.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Wild Card playoffs
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview the NFL’s Wild Card playoff weekend.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 17
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week 17 of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Bowls Week Three
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week three of the college bowl games.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Bowls Week 2
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview the college football bowls.
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Betting Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like