LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL NFL CHALLENGE

Steve Fezzik
LVAsports.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 29-33-3
Picks:
Jets -9
Lions -7
Titans +3½
Buccaneers Pick
Seahawks -7½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 33-28-4
Picks:
Texans +3
Jaguars Pick
Bears +3½
Bills +7
Giants +3½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 33-28-4
Picks:
Lions -7
Dolphins -3
Falcons -2½
Broncos -3½
Giants +3½
Ed Graney
Review-Journal sports columnist
Last week: 2-3
Season: 29-32-4
Picks:
Jets -9
Falcons -2½
49ers -3½
Chargers -7
Cowboys -3½
Jay Kornegay
Las Vegas Hilton sports book director
Last week: 2-3
Season: 23-37-5
Picks:
Bengals -3
Jets -9
Lions -7
Titans +3½
Seahawks -7½
Allen Leiker
R-J assistant sports editor
Last week: 4-1
Season: 33-30-2
Picks:
Texans +3
Lions -7
49ers -3½
Bears +3½
Giants +3½
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com handicapper
Last week: 0-5
Season: 23-40-2
Picks:
Packers -11
Falcons -2½
Buccaneers Pick
Bills +7
Giants +3½
Ken Thomson
SportsXRadio.com handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 28-34-3
Picks:
Packers -11
Lions -7
Dolphins -3
Broncos -3½
Chargers -7
Dave Tuley
Viewfromvegas.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 30-34-1
Picks:
Colts +16½
Texans +3
Raiders +11
Eagles +3
Bears +3½
Matt Youmans
Review-Journal sports staff
Last week: 3-2
Season: 28-33-4
Picks:
Titans +3½
Eagles +3
Falcons -2½
49ers -3½
Giants +3½