Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge

December 19, 2010 - 12:00 am
 

Steve Fezzik

LVAsports.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 31-37-2

Picks:

Panthers -2½

Giants -2½

Lions +6

Jets +6

Bears -3

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 34-36

Picks:

Jaguars +5

Cardinals +2½

Browns +2

Giants -2½

Falcons -6

Mark Franco

Francosports.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 37-31-2

Picks:

Colts -5

Giants -2½

Cowboys -6

Buccaneers -6

Saints +2½

Joe Hawk

Review-Journal sports editor

Last week: 2-3

Season: 33-35-2

Picks:

Colts -5

Cowboys -6

Buccaneers -6

Saints +2½

Jets +6

Jay Kornegay

Hilton sports book director

Last week: 2-3

Season: 41-29

Picks:

Jaguars +5

Cowboys -6

Ravens -2½

Seahawks +6

Bears -3

Allen Leiker

R-J assistant sports editor

Last week: 2-3

Season: 32-36-2

Picks:

Jaguars +5

Bills +5½

Giants -2½

Cowboys -6

Bears -3

Micah Roberts

VegasInsider.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 37-32-1

Picks:

Jaguars +5

Buccaneers -6

Jets +6

Falcons -6

Bears -3

Dennis Rudner

R-J assistant sports editor

Last week: 2-3

Season: 27-39-4

Picks:

Panthers -2½

Cowboys -6

Jets +6

Raiders -6½

Patriots -13½

Dave Tuley

Viewfrom- vegas.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 38-30-2

Picks:

Jaguars +5

Cardinals +2½

Eagles +2½

Lions +6

Saints +2½

Matt Youmans

Review-Journal sports staff

Last week: 2-3

Season: 34-35-1

Picks:

Rams -2

Cowboys -6

Saints +2½

Jets +6

Bears -3

ad-high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA Sweet 16
Todd Dewey, Matt Holt and Kelly Stewart go over their picks for the NCAA March madness sweet 16.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA Midwest Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA midwest bracket.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA South Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA South bracket.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA East Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA east bracket.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA West Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA west bracket.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Basketball Week 15
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Westgate Sports Book Director John Murray.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Basketball Week 14
Adam Hill and Kelly Stewart discuss betting strategies for college basketball.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Super Bowl prop futures
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Super Bowl LII prop futures.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Super Bowl LII prop bets
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Super Bowl LII prop bets.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Super Bowl LII picks
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Super Bowl LII.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL conference championships
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview the NFL’s conference championship games.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL divisional playoffs
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview the NFL divisional playoffs.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football National Championship
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Monday’s college football national championship.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Wild Card playoffs
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview the NFL’s Wild Card playoff weekend.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 17
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week 17 of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Bowls Week Three
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week three of the college bowl games.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Bowls Week 2
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview the college football bowls.
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Betting Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like