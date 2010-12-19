Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge

Steve Fezzik
LVAsports.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 31-37-2
Picks:
Panthers -2½
Giants -2½
Lions +6
Jets +6
Bears -3
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 34-36
Picks:
Jaguars +5
Cardinals +2½
Browns +2
Giants -2½
Falcons -6
Mark Franco
Francosports.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 37-31-2
Picks:
Colts -5
Giants -2½
Cowboys -6
Buccaneers -6
Saints +2½
Joe Hawk
Review-Journal sports editor
Last week: 2-3
Season: 33-35-2
Picks:
Colts -5
Cowboys -6
Buccaneers -6
Saints +2½
Jets +6
Jay Kornegay
Hilton sports book director
Last week: 2-3
Season: 41-29
Picks:
Jaguars +5
Cowboys -6
Ravens -2½
Seahawks +6
Bears -3
Allen Leiker
R-J assistant sports editor
Last week: 2-3
Season: 32-36-2
Picks:
Jaguars +5
Bills +5½
Giants -2½
Cowboys -6
Bears -3
Micah Roberts
VegasInsider.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 37-32-1
Picks:
Jaguars +5
Buccaneers -6
Jets +6
Falcons -6
Bears -3
Dennis Rudner
R-J assistant sports editor
Last week: 2-3
Season: 27-39-4
Picks:
Panthers -2½
Cowboys -6
Jets +6
Raiders -6½
Patriots -13½
Dave Tuley
Viewfrom- vegas.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 38-30-2
Picks:
Jaguars +5
Cardinals +2½
Eagles +2½
Lions +6
Saints +2½
Matt Youmans
Review-Journal sports staff
Last week: 2-3
Season: 34-35-1
Picks:
Rams -2
Cowboys -6
Saints +2½
Jets +6
Bears -3

All point spreads are those used in the official Las Vegas Hilton SuperContest.