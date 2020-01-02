Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge final standings
Westgate sportsbook vice president Jay Kornegay won the contest with a 50-33-2 ATS record (60.2 percent) to edge handicapper Doug Fitz, who finished 49-34-2 (59 percent).
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 4-1
Season: 50-33-2
Points: 51
— — —
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 49-34-2
Points: 50
— — —
Hank Goldberg
VegasInsider.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 48-34-3
Points: 49½
— — —
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 4-1
Season: 47-36-2
Points: 48
— — —
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 45-39-1
Points: 45½
— — —
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 44-39-2
Points: 45
— — —
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com analyst
Last week: 3-2
Season: 43-40-2
Points: 44
— — —
Eric Parkila
@ParkilaSports handicapper
Last week: 1-4
Season: 42-41-2
Points: 43
— — —
Joe D’Amico
Aasiwins.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 42-42-1
Points: 42½
— — —
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 40-42-3
Points: 41½