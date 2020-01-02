61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge final standings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2020 - 1:35 pm
 

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sportsbook VP

Last week: 4-1

Season: 50-33-2

Points: 51

— — —

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com handicapper

Last week: 4-1

Season: 49-34-2

Points: 50

— — —

Hank Goldberg

VegasInsider.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 48-34-3

Points: 49½

— — —

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 4-1

Season: 47-36-2

Points: 48

— — —

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 45-39-1

Points: 45½

— — —

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 44-39-2

Points: 45

— — —

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com analyst

Last week: 3-2

Season: 43-40-2

Points: 44

— — —

Eric Parkila

@ParkilaSports handicapper

Last week: 1-4

Season: 42-41-2

Points: 43

— — —

Joe D’Amico

Aasiwins.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 42-42-1

Points: 42½

— — —

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 40-42-3

Points: 41½

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch warms up for NFL football practice, Friday, Dec. 2 ...
NFL betting breakdown — Week 17
By Ted Sevransky Special to the / RJ

Handicapper Ted Sevransky breaks down Week 17 of the NFL season.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) cannot catch a pass in front of Los Angeles Ra ...
NFL betting trends for Week 17
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The 49ers are 6-1 straight up and ATS on the road this season. Seattle is 2-5 ATS at home.