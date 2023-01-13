Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge final standings
Systemplays.com handicapper Doug Fitz won the contest with a 56-32-2 ATS record (63.6 percent). VSiN host Brent Musburger took second place with a 52-38 record.
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 56-32-2
Points: 57
— — —
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-2
Season: 52-38
Points: 52
— — —
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 4-1
Season: 48-39-3
Points: 49½
— — —
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 4-1
Season: 48-41-1
Points: 48½
— — —
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 3-2
Season: 47-41-2
Points: 48
— — —
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 46-42-2
Points: 47
— — —
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 3-2
Season: 45-42-3
Points: 46½
— — —
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports
Last week: 4-1
Season: 44-44-2
Points: 45
— — —
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 43-43-4
Points: 45
— — —
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 42-45-3
Points: 43½