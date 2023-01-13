55°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge final standings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2023 - 11:44 am
 
Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) and guard Cade Mays (64) celebrate after an NFL f ...
Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) and guard Cade Mays (64) celebrate after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 56-32-2

Points: 57

— — —

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 3-2

Season: 52-38

Points: 52

— — —

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 4-1

Season: 48-39-3

Points: 49½

— — —

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 4-1

Season: 48-41-1

Points: 48½

— — —

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 3-2

Season: 47-41-2

Points: 48

— — —

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 46-42-2

Points: 47

— — —

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 3-2

Season: 45-42-3

Points: 46½

— — —

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports

Last week: 4-1

Season: 44-44-2

Points: 45

— — —

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 43-43-4

Points: 45

— — —

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 42-45-3

Points: 43½

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos files plans for new 600-room resort in Henderson
Station Casinos files plans for new 600-room resort in Henderson
2
Derek Carr gives heartfelt goodbye, thank you to Raider Nation
Derek Carr gives heartfelt goodbye, thank you to Raider Nation
3
Lisa Marie Presley, 54, dies after cardiac episode
Lisa Marie Presley, 54, dies after cardiac episode
4
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
5
The skinny behind Adele’s seat fillers at Caesars Palace
The skinny behind Adele’s seat fillers at Caesars Palace
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories for you
NFL betting breakdown: Wild-card playoffs
NFL betting breakdown: Wild-card playoffs
3 Raiders earn All-Pro honors
3 Raiders earn All-Pro honors
Famed chef abandons Las Vegas restaurant plans
Famed chef abandons Las Vegas restaurant plans
CCSD added new security technology at a cost of $5M. Is it working?
CCSD added new security technology at a cost of $5M. Is it working?
Top 11 Best Male Enhancement Pills on the Market (2023 Update)
Top 11 Best Male Enhancement Pills on the Market (2023 Update)
Best Testosterone Boosters: Compare Top 13 Testo Boosting Supplements of 2023
Best Testosterone Boosters: Compare Top 13 Testo Boosting Supplements of 2023