Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2017 - 4:13 pm
 

Bill Bradley

Review-Journal sports editor

Last week: 2-3

Season: 35-30

Packers -3

Giants +4

Chargers -6

Jaguars -2.5

Patriots -11

Todd Dewey

R-J betting columnist

Last week: 2-3

Season: 33-32

Chiefs -4

Vikings -2.5

49ers +3

Giants +4

Eagles +2

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 27-36-2

Panthers +2.5

Giants +4

Redskins +6

Cardinals +3

Steelers -5

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com handicapper

Last week: 4-1

Season: 34-31

Raiders +4

Vikings -2.5

Packers -3

Chargers -6

Jaguars -2.5

Hank Goldberg

JimFeist.com handicapper

Last week: 5-0

Season: 41-21-3

Chiefs -4

Cowboys -4

Cardinals +3

Rams -2

Ravens +5

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sports book director

Last week: 4-1

Season: 26-38-1

Chiefs -4

Redskins +6

Cardinals +3

Seahawks +2.5

Rams -2

Allen Leiker

R-J assistant sports editor

Last week: 4-1

Season: 33-32

Panthers +2.5

Giants +4

Chargers -6

Cardinals +3

Eagles +2

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com analyst

Last week: 2-3

Season: 32-32-1

Chiefs -4

Browns +3

Redskins +6

Cardinals +3

Eagles +2

Mike Scalleat

Professional sports bettor

Last week: 4-1

Season: 30-34-1

Raiders +4

Chargers -6

Seahawks +2.5

Rams -2

Ravens +5

Matt Youmans

VSiN.com handicapper

Last week: 5-0

Season: 36-26-3

Giants +4

Redskins +6

Broncos pick

Eagles +2

Ravens +5

