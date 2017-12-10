Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks

Bill Bradley
Review-Journal sports editor
Last week: 2-3
Season: 35-30
Packers -3
Giants +4
Chargers -6
Jaguars -2.5
Patriots -11
Todd Dewey
R-J betting columnist
Last week: 2-3
Season: 33-32
Chiefs -4
Vikings -2.5
49ers +3
Giants +4
Eagles +2
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 27-36-2
Panthers +2.5
Giants +4
Redskins +6
Cardinals +3
Steelers -5
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 34-31
Raiders +4
Vikings -2.5
Packers -3
Chargers -6
Jaguars -2.5
Hank Goldberg
JimFeist.com handicapper
Last week: 5-0
Season: 41-21-3
Chiefs -4
Cowboys -4
Cardinals +3
Rams -2
Ravens +5
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sports book director
Last week: 4-1
Season: 26-38-1
Chiefs -4
Redskins +6
Cardinals +3
Seahawks +2.5
Rams -2
Allen Leiker
R-J assistant sports editor
Last week: 4-1
Season: 33-32
Panthers +2.5
Giants +4
Chargers -6
Cardinals +3
Eagles +2
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com analyst
Last week: 2-3
Season: 32-32-1
Chiefs -4
Browns +3
Redskins +6
Cardinals +3
Eagles +2
Mike Scalleat
Professional sports bettor
Last week: 4-1
Season: 30-34-1
Raiders +4
Chargers -6
Seahawks +2.5
Rams -2
Ravens +5
Matt Youmans
VSiN.com handicapper
Last week: 5-0
Season: 36-26-3
Giants +4
Redskins +6
Broncos pick
Eagles +2
Ravens +5