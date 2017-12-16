Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks

Bill Bradley
Review-Journal sports editor
Last week: 3-2
Season: 38-32
Eagles -7.5
Jaguars -10.5
Saints -15.5
Patriots -3
49ers -2
Todd Dewey
R-J betting columnist
Last week: 3-2
Season: 36-34
Chargers PK
Eagles -7.5
Panthers -3
Ravens -7
Patriots -3
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 29-39-2
Chiefs PK
Packers +3
Dolphins +3.5
Rams +2
Titans +2
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 37-33
Vikings -10.5
Jaguars -10.5
Browns +7
Rams +2
Falcons -6.5
Hank Goldberg
JimFeist.com handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 45-22-3
Bears +5.5
Rams +2
Steelers +3
49ers -2
Cowboys -3
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sports book director
Last week: 2-3
Season: 28-41-1
Chiefs PK
Panthers -3
Jets +15.5
Seahawks -2
Titans +2
Allen Leiker
R-J assistant sports editor
Last week: 4-1
Season: 37-33
Chargers PK
Eagles -7.5
Vikings -10.5
Jaguars -10.5
Ravens -7
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com analyst
Last week: 3-2
Season: 35-34-1
Panthers -3
Bills -3.5
Browns +7
Patriots -3
Cowboys -3
Mike Scalleat
Professional sports bettor
Last week: 2-3
Season: 32-37-1
Bears +5.5
Packers +3
Seahawks -2
Cowboys -3
Falcons -6.5
Matt Youmans
VSiN.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 39-28-3
Chargers PK
Eagles -7.5
Ravens -7
Rams +2
Buccaneers +6.5