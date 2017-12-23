Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks

Bill Bradley
Review-Journal sports editor
Last week: 1-2-2
Season: 39-34-2
Lions -4.5
Rams -6.5
Bears -6.5
Jaguars -4.5
Cowboys -4.5
Todd Dewey
R-J betting columnist
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 38-36-1
Lions -4.5
Rams -6.5
Bears -6.5
Falcons +5.5
Jaguars -4.5
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 31-41-3
Jets +6.5
Bears -6.5
Falcons +5.5
Giants +3.5
Seahawks +4.5
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 40-35
Vikings -9
Chargers -6.5
Browns +6.5
49ers +4.5
Cowboys -4.5
Hank Goldberg
JimFeist.com handicapper
Last week: 1-1-3
Season: 46-23-6
Lions -4.5
Saints -5.5
Broncos +3.5
Giants +3.5
Cowboys -4.5
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sports book director
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 31-42-2
Bengals +4.5
Jets +6.5
Titans +6.5
Jaguars -4.5
Raiders +8.5
Allen Leiker
R-J assistant sports editor
Last week: 3-2
Season: 40-35
Falcons +5.5
Broncos +3.5
Jaguars -4.5
Steelers -9
Eagles -8.5
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com analyst
Last week: 2-1-2
Season: 37-35-3
Rams -6.5
Browns +6.5
Falcons +5.5
Redskins -3.5
Cowboys -4.5
Mike Scalleat
Professional sports bettor
Last week: 0-4-1
Season: 32-41-2
Lions -4.5
Bears -6.5
Bills +11.5
Jaguars -4.5
Cowboys -4.5
Matt Youmans
VSiN.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 42-30-3
Titans +6.5
Browns +6.5
Saints -5.5
Bills +11.5
Seahawks +4.5
More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.