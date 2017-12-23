Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks

By Todd Dewey Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 23, 2017 - 2:12 pm
 

Bill Bradley

Review-Journal sports editor

Last week: 1-2-2

Season: 39-34-2

Lions -4.5

Rams -6.5

Bears -6.5

Jaguars -4.5

Cowboys -4.5

Todd Dewey

R-J betting columnist

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 38-36-1

Lions -4.5

Rams -6.5

Bears -6.5

Falcons +5.5

Jaguars -4.5

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com handicapper

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 31-41-3

Jets +6.5

Bears -6.5

Falcons +5.5

Giants +3.5

Seahawks +4.5

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 40-35

Vikings -9

Chargers -6.5

Browns +6.5

49ers +4.5

Cowboys -4.5

Hank Goldberg

JimFeist.com handicapper

Last week: 1-1-3

Season: 46-23-6

Lions -4.5

Saints -5.5

Broncos +3.5

Giants +3.5

Cowboys -4.5

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sports book director

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 31-42-2

Bengals +4.5

Jets +6.5

Titans +6.5

Jaguars -4.5

Raiders +8.5

Allen Leiker

R-J assistant sports editor

Last week: 3-2

Season: 40-35

Falcons +5.5

Broncos +3.5

Jaguars -4.5

Steelers -9

Eagles -8.5

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com analyst

Last week: 2-1-2

Season: 37-35-3

Rams -6.5

Browns +6.5

Falcons +5.5

Redskins -3.5

Cowboys -4.5

Mike Scalleat

Professional sports bettor

Last week: 0-4-1

Season: 32-41-2

Lions -4.5

Bears -6.5

Bills +11.5

Jaguars -4.5

Cowboys -4.5

Matt Youmans

VSiN.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 42-30-3

Titans +6.5

Browns +6.5

Saints -5.5

Bills +11.5

Seahawks +4.5

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

