Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks

Bill Bradley
Review-Journal sports editor
Last week: 4-1
Season: 21-19
Texans -13
Giants +3.5
Cardinals -2
Eagles -8.5
Chiefs -1
Todd Dewey
R-J betting columnist
Last week: 3-2
Season: 18-22
Jaguars -5
Falcons +1
Seahawks -7
Chiefs -1
Lions -2.5
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Last week: 1-4
Season: 18-21-1
Buccaneers +7
Bengals +5
Colts +13
Ravens +5
Chiefs -1
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 22-18
Rams -3.5
Saints -7
Falcons +1
Titans -5
Chiefs -1
Hank Goldberg
JimFeist.com handicapper
Last week: 5-0
Season: 25-12-3
Rams -3.5
Jaguars -5
Falcons +1
Seahawks -7
Cowboys +1
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sports book director
Last week: 3-2
Season: 16-24
Broncos +8.5
Saints -7
Panthers -1
Seahawks -7
Raiders -3
Allen Leiker
R-J assistant sports editor
Last week: 1-4
Season: 16-24
Saints -7
Jaguars -5
Cardinals -2
Seahawks -7
Lions -2.5
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com analyst
Last week: 2-3
Season: 20-20
Giants +3.5
Jaguars -5
Panthers -1
Chiefs -1
Lions -2.5
Mike Scalleat
Professional sports bettor
Last week: 3-2
Season: 17-22-1
Eagles -8.5
Saints -7
Bengals +5
Falcons +1
Seahawks -7
Matt Youmans
VSiN.com handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 20-18-2
Saints -7
Falcons +1
Redskins +7
Raiders -3
Packers +2.5