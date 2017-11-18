Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks

Bill Bradley
Review-Journal sports editor
Last week: 2-3
Season: 25-25
Lions -2.5
Chiefs -10.5
Jaguars -7.5
Patriots -6.5
Eagles -3.5
Todd Dewey
R-J betting columnist
Last week: 3-2
Season: 23-27
Lions -2.5
Vikings -2
Jaguars -7.5
Patriots -6.5
Eagles -3.5
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 23-26-1
Rams +2
Jaguars -7.5
Bills +5.5
Patriots -6.5
Seahawks -2.5
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Last week: 1-4
Season: 25-25
Chiefs -10.5
Dolphins Pick
Vikings -2
Chargers -5.5
Seahawks -2.5
Hank Goldberg
JimFeist.com handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 30-17-3
Chiefs -10.5
Redskins +7.5
Broncos -2.5
Patriots -6.5
Eagles -3.5
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sports book director
Last week: 0-5
Season: 18-31-1
Giants +10.5
Dolphins Pick
Texans Pick
Broncos -2.5
Seahawks -2.5
Allen Leiker
R-J assistant sports editor
Last week: 2-3
Season: 22-28
Dolphins Pick
Ravens -2
Vikings -2
Broncos -2.5
Patriots -6.5
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com analyst
Last week: 0-5
Season: 23-27
Redskins +7.5
Chargers -5.5
Broncos -2.5
Patriots -6.5
Mike Scalleat
Professional sports bettor
Last week: 1-4
Season: 20-29-1
Lions -2.5
Jaguars -7.5
Saints -7.5
Patriots -6.5
Falcons +2.5
Matt Youmans
VSiN.com handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 26-21-3
Packers +2
Redskins +7.5
Broncos -2.5
Patriots -6.5
Eagles -3.5