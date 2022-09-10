80°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 1

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2022 - 12:13 pm
 
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks on after a NFL preseason football game aga ...
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks on after a NFL preseason football game against the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Aug 11, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Ravens -7

Saints -5½

Dolphins -3½

Jaguars +2½

Vikings +1½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Bears +7

Texans +7

Cardinals +6

Vikings +1½

Seahawks +6½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Patriots +3½

Steelers +6½

Texans +7

Raiders +3½

Seahawks +6½

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Ravens -7

Saints -5½

Dolphins -3½

Steelers +6½

Raiders +3½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Bengals -6½

Bears +7

Eagles -4

Buccaneers -2½

Seahawks +6½

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Jets +7

Panthers -1½

Texans +7

Vikings +1½

Cowboys +2½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Falcons +5½

Steelers +6½

Texans +7

Raiders +3½

Vikings +1½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Panthers -1½

Commanders -2½

Raiders +3½

Vikings +1½

Cowboys +2½

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports

Falcons +5½

Steelers +6½

Jaguars +2½

Dolphins -3½

Vikings +1½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Patriots +3½

Steelers +6½

Cardinals +6

Raiders +3½

Vikings +1½

