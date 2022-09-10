Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 1
Ten professional handicappers, media members and Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay compete in a season-long contest, making five weekly NFL picks ATS.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Ravens -7
Saints -5½
Dolphins -3½
Jaguars +2½
Vikings +1½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Bears +7
Texans +7
Cardinals +6
Vikings +1½
Seahawks +6½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Patriots +3½
Steelers +6½
Texans +7
Raiders +3½
Seahawks +6½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Ravens -7
Saints -5½
Dolphins -3½
Steelers +6½
Raiders +3½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Bengals -6½
Bears +7
Eagles -4
Buccaneers -2½
Seahawks +6½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Jets +7
Panthers -1½
Texans +7
Vikings +1½
Cowboys +2½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Falcons +5½
Steelers +6½
Texans +7
Raiders +3½
Vikings +1½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Panthers -1½
Commanders -2½
Raiders +3½
Vikings +1½
Cowboys +2½
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports
Falcons +5½
Steelers +6½
Jaguars +2½
Dolphins -3½
Vikings +1½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Patriots +3½
Steelers +6½
Cardinals +6
Raiders +3½
Vikings +1½