Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 1
The Westgate SuperBook’s Jay Kornegay went 59-25-6 (70.2 percent) last season en route to winning the Review-Journal NFL Challenge for the second time in three years.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Titans +4
Cardinals +6½
Raiders +3
Browns -2½
Lions -3½
Chuck Esposito
Red Rock Resort sportsbook director
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Dolphins -3½
Panthers +4
Seahawks -6
Cowboys +2½
Rams +3½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Jaguars +3½
Buccaneers -3
Broncos +6
Cowboys +2½
Rams +3½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Patriots +8½
Titans +4
Cardinals +6½
Raiders +3
Jets +4½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Vikings -1½
Panthers +4
Titans +4
Raiders +3
Lions -3½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Panthers +4
Raiders +3
Buccaneers -3
Broncos +6
Lions -3½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Dolphins -3½
Panthers +4
Colts +2½
Buccaneers -3
Jets +4½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Dolphins -3½
Falcons -3
Cardinals +6½
Broncos +6
Lions -3½
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Panthers +4
Titans +4
Colts +2½
Raiders +3
Buccaneers -3
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Jaguars +3½
Patriots +8½
Titans +4
Rams +3½
Jets +4½