Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 1

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of ...
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL preseason football game , Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2024 - 1:35 pm
 

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Titans +4

Cardinals +6½

Raiders +3

Browns -2½

Lions -3½

Chuck Esposito

Red Rock Resort sportsbook director

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Dolphins -3½

Panthers +4

Seahawks -6

Cowboys +2½

Rams +3½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Jaguars +3½

Buccaneers -3

Broncos +6

Cowboys +2½

Rams +3½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Patriots +8½

Titans +4

Cardinals +6½

Raiders +3

Jets +4½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Vikings -1½

Panthers +4

Titans +4

Raiders +3

Lions -3½

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Panthers +4

Raiders +3

Buccaneers -3

Broncos +6

Lions -3½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Dolphins -3½

Panthers +4

Colts +2½

Buccaneers -3

Jets +4½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Dolphins -3½

Falcons -3

Cardinals +6½

Broncos +6

Lions -3½

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Panthers +4

Titans +4

Colts +2½

Raiders +3

Buccaneers -3

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Jaguars +3½

Patriots +8½

Titans +4

Rams +3½

Jets +4½

