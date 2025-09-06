Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 1
Pro handicapper Scott Kellen went 51-37-2 against the spread (58 percent) last season to win the Review-Journal NFL Challenge handicapping contest.
Giants +6
Patriots -2½
Broncos -8½
Seahawks +2½
Ravens -1
Chuck Esposito
Red Rock SB director
Dolphins -1
Giants +6
Falcons +2
Lions +2
Rams -3
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Colts +1
Saints +6½
Falcons +2
Seahawks +2½
Vikings -1½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Panthers +3½
Giants +6
Falcons +2
Seahawks +2½
Lions +2
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Steelers -2½
Raiders +2½
Saints +6½
Seahawks +2½
Ravens -1
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Jets +2½
Giants +6
Raiders +2½
Buccaneers -2
Vikings -1½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Raiders +2½
Cardinals -6½
Seahawks +2½
Texans +3
Ravens -1
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Colts +1
Jaguars -3½
Cardinals -6½
49ers -2½
Lions +2
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Giants +6
Browns +5
Saints +6½
Broncos -8½
Ravens -1
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Dolphins -1
Panthers +3½
Browns +5
Lions +2
Texans +3