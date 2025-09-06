93°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 1

New York Giants cornerback Art Green (35) and New York Giants safety K'Von Wallace (34) ce ...
New York Giants cornerback Art Green (35) and New York Giants safety K'Von Wallace (34) celebrate after a defensive stop during an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug.. 21, 2025, in East Rutherford, NJ. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
More Stories
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) speaks with head coach Pete Carroll on the sideline during t ...
Sharp money moves line in Raiders-Patriots season opener
UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava, left, avoids a tackle by Utah safety Tao Johnson during the fi ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 2
Raidersquarterback Geno Smith (7) head coach speaks with head coach Pete Carroll the sideline d ...
NFL betting trends — Week 1: Edge for Raiders-Patriots
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to pass during the first half of an NFL pr ...
Weekend best bets: Pro bettors, handicappers make 11 NFL, college picks
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2025 - 2:32 pm
 

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Giants +6

Patriots -2½

Broncos -8½

Seahawks +2½

Ravens -1

Chuck Esposito

Red Rock SB director

Dolphins -1

Giants +6

Falcons +2

Lions +2

Rams -3

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Colts +1

Saints +6½

Falcons +2

Seahawks +2½

Vikings -1½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Panthers +3½

Giants +6

Falcons +2

Seahawks +2½

Lions +2

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Steelers -2½

Raiders +2½

Saints +6½

Seahawks +2½

Ravens -1

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Jets +2½

Giants +6

Raiders +2½

Buccaneers -2

Vikings -1½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Raiders +2½

Cardinals -6½

Seahawks +2½

Texans +3

Ravens -1

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Colts +1

Jaguars -3½

Cardinals -6½

49ers -2½

Lions +2

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Giants +6

Browns +5

Saints +6½

Broncos -8½

Ravens -1

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Dolphins -1

Panthers +3½

Browns +5

Lions +2

Texans +3

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES