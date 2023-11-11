Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 10
Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay went 4-1 against the spread last week and leads the NFL handicapping contest with a 28-15-2 record (65.1 percent).
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 4-1
Season: 28-15-2
Colts -1
49ers -3
Steelers -3½
Buccaneers +1
Raiders +1
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 4-1
Season: 25-19-1
Colts -1
Ravens -6
49ers -3
Saints -2½
Chargers +3
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 3-2
Season: 25-19-1
Ravens -6
49ers -3
Lions -3
Raiders +1
Broncos +7½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 2-3
Season: 23-21-1
Jaguars +3
Chargers +3
Giants +16½
Commanders +6½
Bills -7½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 23-21-1
Browns +6
Texans +6½
Chargers +3
Giants +16½
Broncos +7½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 2-3
Season: 22-21-2
Jaguars +3
Buccaneers +1
Falcons -1½
Chargers +3
Raiders +1
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 21-23-1
Ravens -6
Bengals -6½
Saints -2½
Lions -3
Raiders +1
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 20-23-2
Patriots +1
49ers -3
Lions -3
Giants +16½
Bills -7½
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 3-2
Season: 20-24-1
Colts -1
49ers -3
Steelers -3½
Lions -3
Raiders +1
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 18-26-1
Ravens -6
Steelers -3½
Lions -3
Commanders +6½
Broncos +7½