Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 10

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2023 - 11:32 am
 
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew passes against the Carolina Panthers during the ...
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew passes against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 4-1

Season: 28-15-2

Colts -1

49ers -3

Steelers -3½

Buccaneers +1

Raiders +1

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 4-1

Season: 25-19-1

Colts -1

Ravens -6

49ers -3

Saints -2½

Chargers +3

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 3-2

Season: 25-19-1

Ravens -6

49ers -3

Lions -3

Raiders +1

Broncos +7½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 2-3

Season: 23-21-1

Jaguars +3

Chargers +3

Giants +16½

Commanders +6½

Bills -7½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 23-21-1

Browns +6

Texans +6½

Chargers +3

Giants +16½

Broncos +7½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 2-3

Season: 22-21-2

Jaguars +3

Buccaneers +1

Falcons -1½

Chargers +3

Raiders +1

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 21-23-1

Ravens -6

Bengals -6½

Saints -2½

Lions -3

Raiders +1

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 20-23-2

Patriots +1

49ers -3

Lions -3

Giants +16½

Bills -7½

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 3-2

Season: 20-24-1

Colts -1

49ers -3

Steelers -3½

Lions -3

Raiders +1

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 18-26-1

Ravens -6

Steelers -3½

Lions -3

Commanders +6½

Broncos +7½

NFL betting trends — Week 10: Edge for Jets-Raiders
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

