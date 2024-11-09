Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 10
Scott Kellen (@SixthSenseNFL) leads the contest with a 28-17 record ATS. Doug Fitz (Systemplays.com) and legendary sportscaster Brent Musburger are tied for second at 26-19.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 3-2
Season: 21-24
Steelers +2½
Broncos +8
49ers -5½
Lions -3½
Rams -1
Chuck Esposito
Red Rock SB director
Last week: 1-4
Season: 23-21-1
Colts +4
Patriots +6
Chargers -7½
Cowboys +7
Dolphins +1
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 1-4
Season: 20-24-1
Vikings -4½
Saints +4
Patriots +6
Titans +7½
Texans +3½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 0-5
Season: 26-19
Colts +4
Saints +4
Broncos +8
Cowboys +7
Cardinals PK
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 3-2
Season: 28-17
Panthers +6½
Vikings -4½
Steelers +2½
Jets PK
Texans +3½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 2-3
Season: 22-21-2
Panthers +6½
Commanders -2½
Broncos +8
Patriots +6
Cowboys +7
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 2-3
Season: 26-19
Vikings -4½
Steelers +2½
49ers -5½
Titans +7½
Lions -3½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 21-21-3
Bills -4
Eagles -7
Cardinals PK
Lions -3½
Rams -1
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 3-2
Season: 18-27
Colts +4
Broncos +8
49ers -5½
Cowboys +7½
Texans +3½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 23-22
Panthers +6½
Saints +4
Patriots +6
Titans +7½
Texans +3½