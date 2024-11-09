68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 10

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass durin ...
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
More Stories
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) throws during the second half of an NFL football ga ...
NFL Week 10 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) fumbles the ball after being tackled by Kansas State lineb ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 11
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta ...
NFL betting trends — Week 10: Edges for every game
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talks to safety DeShon Elliott (25) during the first ...
Weekend best bets: Pro bettors back same side in Steelers-Commanders
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2024 - 11:18 am
 

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 3-2

Season: 21-24

Steelers +2½

Broncos +8

49ers -5½

Lions -3½

Rams -1

Chuck Esposito

Red Rock SB director

Last week: 1-4

Season: 23-21-1

Colts +4

Patriots +6

Chargers -7½

Cowboys +7

Dolphins +1

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 1-4

Season: 20-24-1

Vikings -4½

Saints +4

Patriots +6

Titans +7½

Texans +3½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 0-5

Season: 26-19

Colts +4

Saints +4

Broncos +8

Cowboys +7

Cardinals PK

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 3-2

Season: 28-17

Panthers +6½

Vikings -4½

Steelers +2½

Jets PK

Texans +3½

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 2-3

Season: 22-21-2

Panthers +6½

Commanders -2½

Broncos +8

Patriots +6

Cowboys +7

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 2-3

Season: 26-19

Vikings -4½

Steelers +2½

49ers -5½

Titans +7½

Lions -3½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 21-21-3

Bills -4

Eagles -7

Cardinals PK

Lions -3½

Rams -1

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 3-2

Season: 18-27

Colts +4

Broncos +8

49ers -5½

Cowboys +7½

Texans +3½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 23-22

Panthers +6½

Saints +4

Patriots +6

Titans +7½

Texans +3½

MOST READ
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES