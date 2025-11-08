76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 10

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) runs for a touchdown after making a catch ag ...
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) runs for a touchdown after making a catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, in Detroit. AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
More Stories
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is sacked by Tennessee Titans linebacker J ...
NFL Week 10 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton (2) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 11
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks to pass during an NFL football game agai ...
NFL betting trends — Week 10: Edge for Colts in Germany
Carolina Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 2, 2 ...
Weekend best bets: Pro bettors, handicappers on 27-6 run against spread
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2025 - 11:20 am
 

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 1-4

Season: 24-21

Browns -2

Panthers -5

Vikings +4

Lions -8

Eagles +2½

Chuck Esposito

Red Rock SB director

Last week: 2-3

Season: 20-25

Jets +2

Vikings +4

Bears -4½

Lions -8

Rams -4½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 2-3

Season: 22-22-1

Vikings +4

Cardinals +6½

49ers +4½

Steelers +3

Packers -2½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 18-27

Falcons +6½

Dolphins +9½

Buccaneers -2½

Cardinals +6½

49ers +4½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 2-3

Season: 19-26

Browns -2

Saints +5

Jaguars -1

Steelers +3

Eagles +2½

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 2-3

Season: 27-17-1

Colts -6½

Vikings +4

Seahawks -6½

Chargers -3

Eagles +2½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 1-4

Season: 18-27

Browns -2

Buccaneers -2½

Seahawks -6½

Lions -8

Eagles +2½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 25-20

Panthers -5

Patriots +2½

Bears -4½

Cardinals +6½

Lions -8

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 4-1

Season: 23-22

Saints +5

Vikings +4

Buccaneers -2½

Cardinals +6½

Eagles +2½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 18-26-1

Falcons +6½

Dolphins +9½

Cardinals +6½

49ers +4½

Eagles +2½

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES