Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 10
CBS Sportsline handicapper Micah Roberts went 3-2 against the spread last week and is in second place in the Review-Journal NFL Challenge with a 25-20 record.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 1-4
Season: 24-21
Browns -2
Panthers -5
Vikings +4
Lions -8
Eagles +2½
Chuck Esposito
Red Rock SB director
Last week: 2-3
Season: 20-25
Jets +2
Vikings +4
Bears -4½
Lions -8
Rams -4½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 2-3
Season: 22-22-1
Vikings +4
Cardinals +6½
49ers +4½
Steelers +3
Packers -2½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 18-27
Falcons +6½
Dolphins +9½
Buccaneers -2½
Cardinals +6½
49ers +4½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 2-3
Season: 19-26
Browns -2
Saints +5
Jaguars -1
Steelers +3
Eagles +2½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 2-3
Season: 27-17-1
Colts -6½
Vikings +4
Seahawks -6½
Chargers -3
Eagles +2½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 1-4
Season: 18-27
Browns -2
Buccaneers -2½
Seahawks -6½
Lions -8
Eagles +2½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 25-20
Panthers -5
Patriots +2½
Bears -4½
Cardinals +6½
Lions -8
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 4-1
Season: 23-22
Saints +5
Vikings +4
Buccaneers -2½
Cardinals +6½
Eagles +2½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 18-26-1
Falcons +6½
Dolphins +9½
Cardinals +6½
49ers +4½
Eagles +2½