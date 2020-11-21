71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
stadium-small stadium-large
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks: Week 11

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2020 - 12:09 pm
 
Updated November 21, 2020 - 12:16 pm
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) carries the ball as Baltimore Ravens safety DeS ...
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) carries the ball as Baltimore Ravens safety DeShon Elliott (32) closes in for the tackle in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Joe D’Amico

@Joedamicowins

Last week: 3-2

Season: 24-25-1

Patriots -1½

Steelers -10

Vikings -7

Chiefs -7½

Dolphins -3½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 3-2

Season: 29-20-1

Eagles +3½

Cowboys +7

Texans +1½

Packers +1½

Buccaneers -4

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 27-22-1

Falcons +4½

Bengals +1½

Titans +6½

Broncos +3½

Jets +8½

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 29-19-2

Patriots -1½

Bengals +1½

Titans +6½

Vikings -7

Dolphins -3½

Hank Goldberg

CBS Sports HQ

Last week: 3-2

Season: 21-29

Saints -4½

Patriots -1½

Titans +6½

Chiefs -7½

Dolphins -3½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 24-24-2

Eagles +3½

Falcons +4½

Titans +6½

Cowboys +7

Jets +8½

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sportsbook VP

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 23-25-2

Texans +1½

Titans +6½

Chargers -8½

Vikings -7

Dolphins -3½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 3-2

Season: 26-23-1

Falcons +4½

Titans +6½

Cowboys +7

Raiders +7½

Chargers -8½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 24-23-3

Eagles +3½

Steelers -10

Vikings -7

Broncos +3½

Lions +2½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 27-20-3

Eagles +3½

Jaguars +10

Titans +6½

Jets +8½

Rams +4

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders clear another hurdle in getting key players back
Raiders clear another hurdle in getting key players back
2
No new positive COVID-19 tests for Raiders on Friday morning
No new positive COVID-19 tests for Raiders on Friday morning
3
Jon Gruden trying to be less profane version of former self
Jon Gruden trying to be less profane version of former self
4
NBC’s Cris Collinsworth likes what he sees of Raiders
NBC’s Cris Collinsworth likes what he sees of Raiders
5
Raiders must follow same blueprint to defeat Chiefs again
Raiders must follow same blueprint to defeat Chiefs again
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Datone Jones (95) pressures Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patr ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 11
By / RJ

Handicapper Joe D’Amico breaks down the remaining 13 NFL games in Week 11, with analysis, trends and final scores.

Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II (2), defensive back Brian Branch (14) and defensive b ...
Don’t expect Kentucky to get backdoor cover at Alabama
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

After a week off, the Crimson Tide won’t give up late scores to the Wildcats. Handicapper Christopher Smith also has three more plays for Saturday.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive ends Maxx Crosby (98) and Arden Key (99) pursue Kansas City Chiefs ...
NFL betting trends for Week 11: Chiefs seek revenge vs. Raiders
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Chiefs are looking for revenge after a 40-32 home loss Oct. 11. The Raiders are 2-2 ATS at Allegiant Stadium, and the over is 6-2-1 in Las Vegas games this season.

Nebraska linebacker Luke Reimer (28) brings down Penn State quarterback Will Levis (7) during a ...
College football betting trends — Week 11
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Penn State is 0-4 straight up and against the spread this season and is on a 2-7 spread skid since late 2019. Iowa is 16-8-1 ATS in its last 25 conference road games.