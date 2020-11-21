Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks: Week 11
Mark Franco leads the contest with a 29-19-2 against the spread record, Lou Finocchiaro is second at 29-20-1 and Dave Tuley is third at 27-20-3.
Joe D’Amico
@Joedamicowins
Last week: 3-2
Season: 24-25-1
Patriots -1½
Steelers -10
Vikings -7
Chiefs -7½
Dolphins -3½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 3-2
Season: 29-20-1
Eagles +3½
Cowboys +7
Texans +1½
Packers +1½
Buccaneers -4
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 27-22-1
Falcons +4½
Bengals +1½
Titans +6½
Broncos +3½
Jets +8½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 29-19-2
Patriots -1½
Bengals +1½
Titans +6½
Vikings -7
Dolphins -3½
Hank Goldberg
CBS Sports HQ
Last week: 3-2
Season: 21-29
Saints -4½
Patriots -1½
Titans +6½
Chiefs -7½
Dolphins -3½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 24-24-2
Eagles +3½
Falcons +4½
Titans +6½
Cowboys +7
Jets +8½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 23-25-2
Texans +1½
Titans +6½
Chargers -8½
Vikings -7
Dolphins -3½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-2
Season: 26-23-1
Falcons +4½
Titans +6½
Cowboys +7
Raiders +7½
Chargers -8½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 24-23-3
Eagles +3½
Steelers -10
Vikings -7
Broncos +3½
Lions +2½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 27-20-3
Eagles +3½
Jaguars +10
Titans +6½
Jets +8½
Rams +4