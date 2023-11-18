70°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 11

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2023 - 1:46 pm
 
FILE - Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) jogs off the field after the first half of t ...
FILE - Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) jogs off the field after the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Oct. 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 5-0

Season: 33-15-2

Steelers +1

Cardinals +5

Jaguars -7

Bears +7½

Chiefs -2½

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 28-20-2

Browns -1

Bears +7½

Panthers +10½

Broncos -2½

Chiefs -2½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 27-21-2

Cardinals +5

Packers +3

Bears +7½

49ers -11½

Seahawks -1

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 26-22-2

Titans +7

Bears +7½

Raiders +13½

Buccaneers +11½

Jets +7

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 24-23-3

Browns -1

Lions -7½

Cowboys -10½

Seahawks -1

Broncos -2½

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 4-0-1

Season: 24-24-2

Browns -1

Lions -7½

Rams +1

Broncos -2½

Chiefs -2½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 24-24-2

Browns -1

Rams +1

Bills -7

Broncos -2½

Chiefs -2½

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 22-26-2

Lions -7½

Dolphins -13½

Cowboys -10½

Rams +1

Chiefs -2½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 21-26-3

Steelers +1

Giants +9

Raiders +13½

Jets +7

Eagles +2½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 21-27-2

Cardinals +5

Chargers -3

49ers -11½

Jets +7

Broncos -2½

