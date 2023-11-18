Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 11
Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay went 5-0 against the spread last week and leads the contest with a 33-15-2 record (68.7 percent).
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 5-0
Season: 33-15-2
Steelers +1
Cardinals +5
Jaguars -7
Bears +7½
Chiefs -2½
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 28-20-2
Browns -1
Bears +7½
Panthers +10½
Broncos -2½
Chiefs -2½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 27-21-2
Cardinals +5
Packers +3
Bears +7½
49ers -11½
Seahawks -1
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 26-22-2
Titans +7
Bears +7½
Raiders +13½
Buccaneers +11½
Jets +7
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 24-23-3
Browns -1
Lions -7½
Cowboys -10½
Seahawks -1
Broncos -2½
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 4-0-1
Season: 24-24-2
Browns -1
Lions -7½
Rams +1
Broncos -2½
Chiefs -2½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 24-24-2
Browns -1
Rams +1
Bills -7
Broncos -2½
Chiefs -2½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 22-26-2
Lions -7½
Dolphins -13½
Cowboys -10½
Rams +1
Chiefs -2½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 21-26-3
Steelers +1
Giants +9
Raiders +13½
Jets +7
Eagles +2½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 21-27-2
Cardinals +5
Chargers -3
49ers -11½
Jets +7
Broncos -2½