Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 11
Westgate SuperBook vice president of marketing Jay Kornegay went 3-2 against the spread last week and leads the contest with a 30-19-1 ATS record.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 2-3
Season: 26-24
Dolphins -2½
Giants +7
Vikings -3
Chiefs -3½
Eagles -2½
Chuck Esposito
Red Rock SB director
Last week: 3-2
Season: 23-27
Packers -7
Chargers -2½
Seahawks +3
Broncos +3½
Lions +2½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 0-5
Season: 22-27-1
Bills -5½
Bears +3
Seahawks +3
Broncos +3½
Eagles -2½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 20-30
Bills -5½
Bears +3
Jaguars +2½
Chiefs -3½
Lions +2½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSense NFL
Last week: 2-3
Season: 21-29
Giants +7
Vikings -3
49ers -3
Eagles -2½
Cowboys -3
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 3-2
Season: 30-19-1
Giants +7
Bills -5½
Vikings -3
Broncos +3½
Eagles -2½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-2
Season: 21-29
Packers -7
Bills -5½
Falcons -3½
Eagles -2½
Raiders +3
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 27-23
Bears +3
Chargers -2½
Cardinals +3
Broncos +3½
Lions +2½
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 2-3
Season: 25-25
Buccaneers +5½
Vikings -3
Panthers +3½
Browns +7½
Broncos +3½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 20-29-1
Giants +7
Bengals +5½
Panthers +3½
Broncos +3½
Lions +2½