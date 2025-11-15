64°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 11

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hands off to running back Javonte Williams (33) dur ...
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hands off to running back Javonte Williams (33) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
NFL betting trends — Week 11: Edge for Raiders-Cowboys
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2025 - 1:17 pm
 

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 2-3

Season: 26-24

Dolphins -2½

Giants +7

Vikings -3

Chiefs -3½

Eagles -2½

Chuck Esposito

Red Rock SB director

Last week: 3-2

Season: 23-27

Packers -7

Chargers -2½

Seahawks +3

Broncos +3½

Lions +2½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 0-5

Season: 22-27-1

Bills -5½

Bears +3

Seahawks +3

Broncos +3½

Eagles -2½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 20-30

Bills -5½

Bears +3

Jaguars +2½

Chiefs -3½

Lions +2½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSense NFL

Last week: 2-3

Season: 21-29

Giants +7

Vikings -3

49ers -3

Eagles -2½

Cowboys -3

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 3-2

Season: 30-19-1

Giants +7

Bills -5½

Vikings -3

Broncos +3½

Eagles -2½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 3-2

Season: 21-29

Packers -7

Bills -5½

Falcons -3½

Eagles -2½

Raiders +3

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 27-23

Bears +3

Chargers -2½

Cardinals +3

Broncos +3½

Lions +2½

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 2-3

Season: 25-25

Buccaneers +5½

Vikings -3

Panthers +3½

Browns +7½

Broncos +3½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 20-29-1

Giants +7

Bengals +5½

Panthers +3½

Broncos +3½

Lions +2½

