Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks: Week 12

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2020 - 12:42 pm
 
Updated November 28, 2020 - 1:16 pm
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs for a game-winning touchdown against the ...
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs for a game-winning touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. The Titans won 30-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Joe D’Amico

@Joedamicowins

Last week: 1-4

Season: 25-29-1

Washington W

Steelers -3½

Giants -6

Chargers +5½

Saints -6

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 2-3

Season: 31-23-1

Steelers -3½

Falcons +3

Patriots +2½

Broncos +6

Bears +9½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 30-24-1

Panthers +3½

Chargers +5½

Jets +6½

Bears +9½

Eagles +4½

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 30-23-2

Steelers -3½

Raiders -3

Colts -3

Rams -7

Chiefs -3½

Hank Goldberg

CBS Sports HQ

Last week: 2-3

Season: 23-32

Panthers +3½

Titans +3

Bills -5½

Saints -6

Seahawks -4½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 3-2

Season: 27-26-2

Steelers -3½

49ers +7

Browns -6½

Saints -6

Buccaneers +3½

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sportsbook VP

Last week: 2-3

Season: 25-28-2

Patriots +2½

Bengals +6

Vikings -3½

Bills -5½

Saints -6

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 3-2

Season: 29-25-1

Steelers -3½

Raiders -3

Titans +3

Bears +9½

Seahawks -4½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 26-26-3

Raiders -3

Titans +3

Cardinals -2½

Dolphins -6½

Rams -7

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 30-22-3

Panthers +3½

Titans +3

Jets +6½

Broncos +6

Bears +9½

THE LATEST
In this Nov. 14, 2020, file photo, Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin talks with quarterback Matt Co ...
Mike Leach, Lane Kiffin should make Egg Bowl competitive
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

Lane Kiffin’s Mississippi offense will score, but this is a decent matchup for a Mississippi State team trending in a positive direction and fired up to play its rival.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) turns the corner around Los Angeles Charger ...
NFL betting trends for Week 12: Raiders solid on road
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Raiders are 4-1 ATS on the road this season and have covered five of their last six games. The over is 7-2-1 in Las Vegas games this season.

UNLV Rebels running back Charles Williams (8) is tackled by Fresno State Bulldogs linebacker Ma ...
College football betting trends — Week 12
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

UNLV is 0-4 straight up and against the spread this season and 4-12 ATS since the beginning of last season. The Rebels host Wyoming on Friday at Allegiant Stadium.