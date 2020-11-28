Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks: Week 12
Lou Finocchiaro (31-21-1 ATS) and Dave Tuley (30-22-3) are tied for the lead with 31½ points apiece. Mark Franco (30-23-2) is third and Doug Fitz (30-24-1) fourth.
Joe D’Amico
@Joedamicowins
Last week: 1-4
Season: 25-29-1
Washington W
Steelers -3½
Giants -6
Chargers +5½
Saints -6
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 2-3
Season: 31-23-1
Steelers -3½
Falcons +3
Patriots +2½
Broncos +6
Bears +9½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 30-24-1
Panthers +3½
Chargers +5½
Jets +6½
Bears +9½
Eagles +4½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 30-23-2
Steelers -3½
Raiders -3
Colts -3
Rams -7
Chiefs -3½
Hank Goldberg
CBS Sports HQ
Last week: 2-3
Season: 23-32
Panthers +3½
Titans +3
Bills -5½
Saints -6
Seahawks -4½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 3-2
Season: 27-26-2
Steelers -3½
49ers +7
Browns -6½
Saints -6
Buccaneers +3½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 2-3
Season: 25-28-2
Patriots +2½
Bengals +6
Vikings -3½
Bills -5½
Saints -6
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-2
Season: 29-25-1
Steelers -3½
Raiders -3
Titans +3
Bears +9½
Seahawks -4½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 26-26-3
Raiders -3
Titans +3
Cardinals -2½
Dolphins -6½
Rams -7
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 30-22-3
Panthers +3½
Titans +3
Jets +6½
Broncos +6
Bears +9½