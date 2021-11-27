70°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 12

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2021 - 12:11 pm
 
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL f ...
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 2-3

Season: 28-26-1

Patriots -6½

Eagles -3½

Buccaneers -3

49ers -3

Packers Pick

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 3-2

Season: 30-24-1

Titans +6½

Steelers +4

Rams Pick

Browns +4

Seahawks +1

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 29-25-1

Titans +6½

Colts +3

Steelers +4

Vikings +3

Browns +4

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 27-27-1

Patriots -6½

Colts +3

Panthers -2½

Steelers +4

Chargers -2½

Hank Goldberg

CBS Sports HQ

Last week: 0-5

Season: 25-29-1

Titans +6½

Buccaneers -3

Steelers +4

Chargers -2½

Rams Pick

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 3-2

Season: 27-27-1

Patriots -6½

Colts +3

Steelers +4

Broncos +2½

Browns +4

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sportsbook VP

Last week: 2-3

Season: 27-26-2

Titans +6½

Dolphins +2½

Broncos +2½

49ers -3

Ravens -4

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 3-2

Season: 28-27

Patriots -6½

Chargers -2½

Vikings +3

Browns +4

Football Team -1

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 28-26-1

Titans +6½

Texans -2½

Colts +3

Panthers -2½

Browns +4

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 30-24-1

Titans +6½

Colts +3

Steelers +4

Vikings +3

Browns +4

