Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 12
Handicappers Dave Tuley and Lou Finocchiaro are tied for the contest lead with 30-24-1 ATS records.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 2-3
Season: 28-26-1
Patriots -6½
Eagles -3½
Buccaneers -3
49ers -3
Packers Pick
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 3-2
Season: 30-24-1
Titans +6½
Steelers +4
Rams Pick
Browns +4
Seahawks +1
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 29-25-1
Titans +6½
Colts +3
Steelers +4
Vikings +3
Browns +4
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 27-27-1
Patriots -6½
Colts +3
Panthers -2½
Steelers +4
Chargers -2½
Hank Goldberg
CBS Sports HQ
Last week: 0-5
Season: 25-29-1
Titans +6½
Buccaneers -3
Steelers +4
Chargers -2½
Rams Pick
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 3-2
Season: 27-27-1
Patriots -6½
Colts +3
Steelers +4
Broncos +2½
Browns +4
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 2-3
Season: 27-26-2
Titans +6½
Dolphins +2½
Broncos +2½
49ers -3
Ravens -4
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-2
Season: 28-27
Patriots -6½
Chargers -2½
Vikings +3
Browns +4
Football Team -1
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 28-26-1
Titans +6½
Texans -2½
Colts +3
Panthers -2½
Browns +4
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 30-24-1
Titans +6½
Colts +3
Steelers +4
Vikings +3
Browns +4