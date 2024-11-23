Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 12
Handicapper Scott Kellen leads the contest with a 33-22 record against the spread, and Systemplays.com handicapper Doug Fitz is in second place at 32-23.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 2-3
Season: 25-30
Dolphins -7
Texans -7½
Broncos -5½
Packers -2
Eagles -3
Chuck Esposito
Red Rock SB director
Last week: 1-4
Season: 27-27-1
Colts +7
Raiders +5½
Seahawks +1
49ers +2
Rams +3
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 3-2
Season: 27-27-1
Colts +7
Seahawks +1
Packers -2
Eagles -3
Ravens -3
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 32-23
Chiefs -11
Cowboys +10½
Buccaneers -6
Raiders +5½
49ers +2
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 1-4
Season: 33-22
Bears +3
Seahawks +1
Packers -2
Eagles -3
Ravens -3
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 3-2
Season: 28-25-2
Colts +7
Vikings -3
Commanders -10½
Seahawks +1
Packers -2
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 2-3
Season: 30-25
Cowboys +10½
Buccaneers -6
Raiders +5½
Packers -2
Eagles -3
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 27-25-3
Lions -7
Bears +3
Cardinals -1
Packers -2
Ravens -3
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 2-3
Season: 22-33
Colts +7
Dolphins -7
Packers -2
Buccaneers -6
Chargers +3
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 28-27
Colts +7
Panthers +11
Cowboys +10½
Patriots +7
49ers +2