Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 12

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) catches a fumbled ball against the San Francisco 49 ...
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) catches a fumbled ball against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov 17, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif. Seahawks defeated the 49ers 20-17. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2024 - 2:27 pm
 

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 2-3

Season: 25-30

Dolphins -7

Texans -7½

Broncos -5½

Packers -2

Eagles -3

Chuck Esposito

Red Rock SB director

Last week: 1-4

Season: 27-27-1

Colts +7

Raiders +5½

Seahawks +1

49ers +2

Rams +3

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 3-2

Season: 27-27-1

Colts +7

Seahawks +1

Packers -2

Eagles -3

Ravens -3

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 32-23

Chiefs -11

Cowboys +10½

Buccaneers -6

Raiders +5½

49ers +2

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 1-4

Season: 33-22

Bears +3

Seahawks +1

Packers -2

Eagles -3

Ravens -3

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 3-2

Season: 28-25-2

Colts +7

Vikings -3

Commanders -10½

Seahawks +1

Packers -2

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 2-3

Season: 30-25

Cowboys +10½

Buccaneers -6

Raiders +5½

Packers -2

Eagles -3

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 27-25-3

Lions -7

Bears +3

Cardinals -1

Packers -2

Ravens -3

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 2-3

Season: 22-33

Colts +7

Dolphins -7

Packers -2

Buccaneers -6

Chargers +3

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 28-27

Colts +7

Panthers +11

Cowboys +10½

Patriots +7

49ers +2

