Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 12

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan ...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2025 - 11:32 am
 
Updated November 22, 2025 - 11:32 am

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 28-26-1

Bears -2½

Lions -10

Chiefs -3

Raiders -4

Eagles -3½

Chuck Esposito

Red Rock SB director

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 25-29-1

Lions -10

Vikings +6½

Raiders -4

Buccaneers +6½

49ers -7

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 5-0

Season: 27-27-1

Lions -10

Chiefs -3

Browns +4

Eagles -3½

Panthers +7

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 23-32

Steelers +2½

Lions -10

Titans +13

Vikings +6½

Cardinals +2½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSense NFL

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 24-30-1

Vikings +6½

Chiefs -3

Cardinals +2½

Browns +4

Cowboys +3½

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 33-20-2

Steelers +2½

Lions -10

Cardinals +2½

Saints -1½

49ers -7

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 23-31-1

Bears -2½

Titans +13

Chiefs -3

Browns +4

Saints -1½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 29-26

Bears -2½

Lions -10

Colts +3

Cowboys +3½

Panthers +7

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 3-2

Season: 28-27

Steelers +2½

Bengals +7

Giants +10

Cowboys +3½

Panthers +7

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 22-31-2

Jets +13½

Giants +10

Titans +13

Buccaneers +6½

Panthers +7

