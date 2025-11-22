Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 12
Westgate SuperBook vice president of marketing Jay Kornegay went 3-1-1 against the spread last week and leads the contest with a 33-20-2 ATS record.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 28-26-1
Bears -2½
Lions -10
Chiefs -3
Raiders -4
Eagles -3½
Chuck Esposito
Red Rock SB director
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 25-29-1
Lions -10
Vikings +6½
Raiders -4
Buccaneers +6½
49ers -7
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 5-0
Season: 27-27-1
Lions -10
Chiefs -3
Browns +4
Eagles -3½
Panthers +7
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 23-32
Steelers +2½
Lions -10
Titans +13
Vikings +6½
Cardinals +2½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSense NFL
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 24-30-1
Vikings +6½
Chiefs -3
Cardinals +2½
Browns +4
Cowboys +3½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 33-20-2
Steelers +2½
Lions -10
Cardinals +2½
Saints -1½
49ers -7
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 23-31-1
Bears -2½
Titans +13
Chiefs -3
Browns +4
Saints -1½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 29-26
Bears -2½
Lions -10
Colts +3
Cowboys +3½
Panthers +7
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 3-2
Season: 28-27
Steelers +2½
Bengals +7
Giants +10
Cowboys +3½
Panthers +7
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 22-31-2
Jets +13½
Giants +10
Titans +13
Buccaneers +6½
Panthers +7