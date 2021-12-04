71°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 13

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2021 - 12:09 pm
 
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) plays during an NFL football game against the Pi ...
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) plays during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 4-1

Season: 32-27-1

Colts -9

Bengals -3

Steelers +4½

49ers -3½

Patriots +3

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 0-5

Season: 30-29-1

Bears +8

Chargers +3

Football Team +2½

Seahawks +3½

Patriots +3

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 0-5

Season: 29-30-1

Lions +7

Falcons +11

Raiders -2½

Steelers +4½

Patriots +3

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 28-31-1

Colts -9

Bengals -3

Dolphins -4

Steelers +4½

49ers -3½

Hank Goldberg

CBS Sports HQ

Last week: 1-4

Season: 26-33-1

Cardinals -8

Chargers +3

Football Team +2½

Steelers +4½

Bills -3

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 2-3

Season: 29-30-1

Buccaneers -11

Chiefs -9½

Colts -9

Chargers +3

Seahawks +3½

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sportsbook VP

Last week: 4-1

Season: 31-27-2

Texans +9

Eagles -6½

Football Team +2½

Jaguars +13

Bills -3

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 2-3

Season: 30-30

Bears +8

Falcons +11

Broncos +9½

Dolphins -4

Raiders -2½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 0-5

Season: 28-31-1

Colts -9

Bengals -3

Raiders -2½

Jaguars +13

Bills -3

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 0-5

Season: 30-29-1

Lions +7

Falcons +11

Broncos +9½

Giants +4

Steelers +4½

