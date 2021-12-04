Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 13
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey leads the contest with a 32-27-1 ATS record. Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay is second at 31-27-2.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 4-1
Season: 32-27-1
Colts -9
Bengals -3
Steelers +4½
49ers -3½
Patriots +3
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 0-5
Season: 30-29-1
Bears +8
Chargers +3
Football Team +2½
Seahawks +3½
Patriots +3
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 0-5
Season: 29-30-1
Lions +7
Falcons +11
Raiders -2½
Steelers +4½
Patriots +3
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 28-31-1
Colts -9
Bengals -3
Dolphins -4
Steelers +4½
49ers -3½
Hank Goldberg
CBS Sports HQ
Last week: 1-4
Season: 26-33-1
Cardinals -8
Chargers +3
Football Team +2½
Steelers +4½
Bills -3
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 2-3
Season: 29-30-1
Buccaneers -11
Chiefs -9½
Colts -9
Chargers +3
Seahawks +3½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 4-1
Season: 31-27-2
Texans +9
Eagles -6½
Football Team +2½
Jaguars +13
Bills -3
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 2-3
Season: 30-30
Bears +8
Falcons +11
Broncos +9½
Dolphins -4
Raiders -2½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 0-5
Season: 28-31-1
Colts -9
Bengals -3
Raiders -2½
Jaguars +13
Bills -3
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 0-5
Season: 30-29-1
Lions +7
Falcons +11
Broncos +9½
Giants +4
Steelers +4½