61°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 13

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2023 - 12:13 pm
 
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to throw a pass during the second half of a ...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to throw a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 38-18-4

Patriots +5½

Steelers -5½

Panthers +5½

Texans -3½

49ers -2½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 4-1

Season: 34-23-3

Patriots +5½

Lions -4

Panthers +5½

Broncos +3½

Browns +3½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 4-1

Season: 31-27-2

Saints +4

Panthers +5½

Titans +1

Browns +3½

Packers +6

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 0-5

Season: 30-28-2

Patriots +5½

Panthers +5½

Titans +1

Texans -3½

49ers -2½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 29-29-2

Saints +4

Commanders +9½

Broncos +3½

Browns +3½

Bengals +8½

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 28-29-3

Steelers -5½

Titans +1

49ers -2½

Rams -3½

Chiefs -6

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 2-3

Season: 28-29-3

Patriots +5½

Steelers -5½

Titans +1

49ers -2½

Rams -3½

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 26-31-3

Steelers -5½

Buccaneers -5½

Titans +1

Dolphins -9½

Broncos +3½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 25-31-4

Lions -4

Commanders +9½

Broncos +3½

49ers -2½

Jaguars -8½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 25-32-3

Cardinals +5½

Titans +1

49ers -2½

Browns +3½

Packers +6

MOST READ
1
A hidden health risk for older people, especially during the holidays
A hidden health risk for older people, especially during the holidays
2
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting of homeless in east valley
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting of homeless in east valley
3
Raiders star Maxx Crosby reveals reason for hospitalization
Raiders star Maxx Crosby reveals reason for hospitalization
4
Circa faces class-action lawsuit over loyalty program
Circa faces class-action lawsuit over loyalty program
5
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) and the Eagles offense lines up against the San Fra ...
NFL betting trends — Week 13: Edge for 49ers-Eagles
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

More stories
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 11
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 11
NFL Week 10 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
NFL Week 10 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
NFL Week 13 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
NFL Week 13 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
NFL Week 11 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
NFL Week 11 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
Raiders, Bears bail out sportsbooks: ‘Only reason we’re still standing’
Raiders, Bears bail out sportsbooks: ‘Only reason we’re still standing’
NFL Week 12 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
NFL Week 12 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game