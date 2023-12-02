Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 13
Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay leads the contest with a 38-18-4 record against the spread. SixthSenseSports.com handicapper Scott Kellen is in second.
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 38-18-4
Patriots +5½
Steelers -5½
Panthers +5½
Texans -3½
49ers -2½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 4-1
Season: 34-23-3
Patriots +5½
Lions -4
Panthers +5½
Broncos +3½
Browns +3½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 4-1
Season: 31-27-2
Saints +4
Panthers +5½
Titans +1
Browns +3½
Packers +6
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 0-5
Season: 30-28-2
Patriots +5½
Panthers +5½
Titans +1
Texans -3½
49ers -2½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 29-29-2
Saints +4
Commanders +9½
Broncos +3½
Browns +3½
Bengals +8½
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 28-29-3
Steelers -5½
Titans +1
49ers -2½
Rams -3½
Chiefs -6
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 2-3
Season: 28-29-3
Patriots +5½
Steelers -5½
Titans +1
49ers -2½
Rams -3½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 26-31-3
Steelers -5½
Buccaneers -5½
Titans +1
Dolphins -9½
Broncos +3½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 25-31-4
Lions -4
Commanders +9½
Broncos +3½
49ers -2½
Jaguars -8½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 25-32-3
Cardinals +5½
Titans +1
49ers -2½
Browns +3½
Packers +6