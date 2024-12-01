Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 13
Scott Kellen (@SixthSenseNFL) went 4-0-1 against the spread last week and leads the NFL handicapping contest with a 37-22-1 record (62.7 percent).
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 4-1
Season: 29-31
Packers -3
Texans -5
Seahawks -2
Bills -7
Broncos -5½
Chuck Esposito
Red Rock SB director
Last week: 1-4
Season: 28-31-1
Commanders -5½
Bengals -2½
Jets +2
Vikings -3½
Rams -3
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 4-1
Season: 31-28-1
Bears +10
Falcons +2
Cardinals +3½
Eagles +3
49ers +7
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 34-26
Raiders +12
Commanders -5½
Patriots +3
Texans -5
Broncos -5½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 4-0-1
Season: 37-22-1
Dolphins +3
Patriots +3
Panthers +6
Rams -3
49ers +7
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 30-27-3
Titans +5½
Falcons +2
Bengals -2½
Cardinals +3½
49ers +7
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 4-1
Season: 34-26
Bears +10
Cowboys -3½
Packers -3
Raiders +12
Bills -7
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 30-26-4
Steelers +2½
Texans -5
Cardinals +3½
Saints +3
Jets +2
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 3-2
Season: 25-35
Packers -3
Raiders +12
Panthers +6
Bills -7
Broncos -5½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 30-30
Titans +5½
Cardinals +3½
Eagles +3
49ers +7
Browns +5½