Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 13

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) reacts after throwing the ball and being hit b ...
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) reacts after throwing the ball and being hit by Miami Dolphins linebacker Chop Robinson (44) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2024 - 5:04 pm
 

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 4-1

Season: 29-31

Packers -3

Texans -5

Seahawks -2

Bills -7

Broncos -5½

Chuck Esposito

Red Rock SB director

Last week: 1-4

Season: 28-31-1

Commanders -5½

Bengals -2½

Jets +2

Vikings -3½

Rams -3

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 4-1

Season: 31-28-1

Bears +10

Falcons +2

Cardinals +3½

Eagles +3

49ers +7

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 34-26

Raiders +12

Commanders -5½

Patriots +3

Texans -5

Broncos -5½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 4-0-1

Season: 37-22-1

Dolphins +3

Patriots +3

Panthers +6

Rams -3

49ers +7

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 30-27-3

Titans +5½

Falcons +2

Bengals -2½

Cardinals +3½

49ers +7

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 4-1

Season: 34-26

Bears +10

Cowboys -3½

Packers -3

Raiders +12

Bills -7

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 30-26-4

Steelers +2½

Texans -5

Cardinals +3½

Saints +3

Jets +2

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 3-2

Season: 25-35

Packers -3

Raiders +12

Panthers +6

Bills -7

Broncos -5½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 30-30

Titans +5½

Cardinals +3½

Eagles +3

49ers +7

Browns +5½

