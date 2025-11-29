Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 13
Legendary sportscaster Brent Musburger went 3-1-1 against the spread last week and Westgate SuperBook vice president of marketing Jay Kornegay leads the contest with a 34-24-2 ATS record.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 29-29-2
Lions -3
Chiefs -3
Eagles -7
Texans +4½
49ers -5
Chuck Esposito
Red Rock SB director
Last week: 1-4
Season: 26-33-1
Buccaneers -2½
49ers -5
Steelers +3
Raiders +9½
Commanders +5½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 28-30-2
Texans +4½
Buccaneers -2½
Browns +5
Commanders +5½
Giants +7
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 24-36
Eagles -7
Texans +4½
Panthers +10½
49ers -5
Steelers +3
Scott Kellen
@SixthSense NFL
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 26-32-2
Cowboys +3
Buccaneers -2½
Falcons -2½
Steelers +3
Commanders +5½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 1-4
Season: 34-24-2
Eagles -7
Dolphins -5½
Falcons -2½
Steelers +3
Giants +7
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 26-32-2
Cowboys +3
Eagles -7
Texans +4½
Buccaneers -2½
Bills -3
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 31-28-1
Lions -3
Cowboys +3
Bears +7
Colts -4½
Panthers +10½
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 3-2
Season: 31-29
Eagles -7
Texans +4½
Dolphins -5½
Chargers -9½
Giants +7
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 25-33-2
Bears +7
Texans +4½
Panthers +10½
Vikings +11½
Giants +7