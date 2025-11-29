62°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 13

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) gets set to run a play against the Green Bay Packers ...
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) gets set to run a play against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) is chased by Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosb ...
NFL Week 13 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) runs as he tries to escape pressure from Los Angeles Charger ...
Raiders-Chargers betting: Sportsbooks will be ‘huge’ Las Vegas fans
Miami quarterback Carson Beck (11) runs the ball behind tight end Alex Bauman (87) during the f ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 14
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during an NFL football game a ...
Weekend best bets: Experts include NFL picks on Thanksgiving, Black Friday
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2025 - 2:59 pm
 

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 29-29-2

Lions -3

Chiefs -3

Eagles -7

Texans +4½

49ers -5

Chuck Esposito

Red Rock SB director

Last week: 1-4

Season: 26-33-1

Buccaneers -2½

49ers -5

Steelers +3

Raiders +9½

Commanders +5½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 28-30-2

Texans +4½

Buccaneers -2½

Browns +5

Commanders +5½

Giants +7

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 24-36

Eagles -7

Texans +4½

Panthers +10½

49ers -5

Steelers +3

Scott Kellen

@SixthSense NFL

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 26-32-2

Cowboys +3

Buccaneers -2½

Falcons -2½

Steelers +3

Commanders +5½

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 1-4

Season: 34-24-2

Eagles -7

Dolphins -5½

Falcons -2½

Steelers +3

Giants +7

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 26-32-2

Cowboys +3

Eagles -7

Texans +4½

Buccaneers -2½

Bills -3

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 31-28-1

Lions -3

Cowboys +3

Bears +7

Colts -4½

Panthers +10½

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 3-2

Season: 31-29

Eagles -7

Texans +4½

Dolphins -5½

Chargers -9½

Giants +7

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 25-33-2

Bears +7

Texans +4½

Panthers +10½

Vikings +11½

Giants +7

