Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 14

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2022 - 2:58 pm
 
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks to throw against the Houston Texans durin ...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks to throw against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 3-2

Season: 37-27-1

Lions -2½

Browns +6

Titans -4

49ers -3½

Patriots -1½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 2-3

Season: 33-31-1

Jets +9½

Ravens +2½

Giants +7

Jaguars +4

Panthers +3½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 41-23-1

Jets +9½

Browns +6

Buccaneers +3½

Broncos +9½

Patriots -1½

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 31-32-2

Lions -2½

Steelers -2½

Bengals -6

Titans -4

Giants +7

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 5-0

Season: 32-31-2

Vikings +2½

Ravens +2½

Eagles -7

Jaguars +4

Chiefs -9½

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 3-2

Season: 35-29-1

Lions -2½

Ravens +2½

Browns +6

Chargers +3

Buccaneers +3½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 2-3

Season: 40-25

Vikings +2½

Steelers -2½

Browns +6

Jaguars +4

Chargers +3

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 31-32-2

Vikings +2½

Eagles -7

Titans -4

Chargers +3

49ers -3½

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas,

@barstoolsports

Last week: 4-1

Season: 30-34-1

Vikings +2½

Ravens +2½

Giants +7

Browns +6

Cardinals +1½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 34-30-1

Jets +9½

Giants +7

Browns +6

Buccaneers +3½

Broncos +9½

Raiders release former starting offensive lineman
After meltdown against Rams, Raiders must look to next season
Raiders mailbag: Fans want answers after epic loss
Raiders struggle to deal with another heartbreaking loss
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
THE LATEST
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL footbal ...
NFL Week 14 betting trends: Take Lions, over vs. Vikings
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Lions have covered the last four meetings with the Vikings and are on a 6-0 surge against the spread overall. Detroit is on a 10-4 over run.