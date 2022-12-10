Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 14
Systemplays.com handicapper Doug Fitz leads the contest with a 41-23-1 ATS record, and VSiN host Brent Musburger is in second place at 40-25 ATS.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 3-2
Season: 37-27-1
Lions -2½
Browns +6
Titans -4
49ers -3½
Patriots -1½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 2-3
Season: 33-31-1
Jets +9½
Ravens +2½
Giants +7
Jaguars +4
Panthers +3½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 41-23-1
Jets +9½
Browns +6
Buccaneers +3½
Broncos +9½
Patriots -1½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 31-32-2
Lions -2½
Steelers -2½
Bengals -6
Titans -4
Giants +7
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 5-0
Season: 32-31-2
Vikings +2½
Ravens +2½
Eagles -7
Jaguars +4
Chiefs -9½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 3-2
Season: 35-29-1
Lions -2½
Ravens +2½
Browns +6
Chargers +3
Buccaneers +3½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 2-3
Season: 40-25
Vikings +2½
Steelers -2½
Browns +6
Jaguars +4
Chargers +3
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 31-32-2
Vikings +2½
Eagles -7
Titans -4
Chargers +3
49ers -3½
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas,
@barstoolsports
Last week: 4-1
Season: 30-34-1
Vikings +2½
Ravens +2½
Giants +7
Browns +6
Cardinals +1½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 34-30-1
Jets +9½
Giants +7
Browns +6
Buccaneers +3½
Broncos +9½