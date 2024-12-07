Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 14
Brent Musburger went 5-0 against the spread last week and is in second place in the NFL handicapping contest with a 39-26 record. Scott Kellen is in first at 40-24-1.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 4-1
Season: 33-32
Falcons +5½
Eagles -12½
Seahawks +2½
Bears +4
Chiefs -4
Chuck Esposito
Red Rock SB director
Last week: 2-3
Season: 30-34-1
Falcons +5½
Eagles -12½
Jets +6
Cardinals -2½
Cowboys +5½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 3-2
Season: 34-30-1
Dolphins -6
Seahawks +2½
Rams +4½
49ers -4
Chiefs -4
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 38-27
Vikings -5½
Saints -5
Browns +6½
Seahawks +2½
Bears +4
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 3-2
Season: 40-24-1
Jaguars +3½
Browns +6½
Seahawks +2½
Bears +4
Cowboys +5½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 1-4
Season: 31-31-3
Falcons +5½
Dolphins -6
Cardinals -2½
Rams +4½
49ers -4
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 5-0
Season: 39-26
Giants +5
Dolphins -6
Cardinals -2½
Rams +4½
Cowboys +5½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 32-29-4
Falcons +5½
Dolphins -6
Bills -4½
Chiefs -4
Bengals -5½
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 5-0
Season: 30-35
Steelers -6½
Rams +4½
49ers -4
Chargers +4
Cowboys +5½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 32-33
Browns +6½
Panthers +12½
Jets +6
Bears +4
Chargers +4