Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 14

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) celebrates after running back Rico Dowdle (23) ran ...
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) celebrates after running back Rico Dowdle (23) ran for a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2024 - 2:58 pm
 

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 4-1

Season: 33-32

Falcons +5½

Eagles -12½

Seahawks +2½

Bears +4

Chiefs -4

Chuck Esposito

Red Rock SB director

Last week: 2-3

Season: 30-34-1

Falcons +5½

Eagles -12½

Jets +6

Cardinals -2½

Cowboys +5½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 3-2

Season: 34-30-1

Dolphins -6

Seahawks +2½

Rams +4½

49ers -4

Chiefs -4

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 38-27

Vikings -5½

Saints -5

Browns +6½

Seahawks +2½

Bears +4

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 3-2

Season: 40-24-1

Jaguars +3½

Browns +6½

Seahawks +2½

Bears +4

Cowboys +5½

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 1-4

Season: 31-31-3

Falcons +5½

Dolphins -6

Cardinals -2½

Rams +4½

49ers -4

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 5-0

Season: 39-26

Giants +5

Dolphins -6

Cardinals -2½

Rams +4½

Cowboys +5½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 32-29-4

Falcons +5½

Dolphins -6

Bills -4½

Chiefs -4

Bengals -5½

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 5-0

Season: 30-35

Steelers -6½

Rams +4½

49ers -4

Chargers +4

Cowboys +5½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 32-33

Browns +6½

Panthers +12½

Jets +6

Bears +4

Chargers +4

