61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 14

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball during an NFL football ...
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
More Stories
Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs against Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn ( ...
NFL Week 14 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
Raiders-Broncos betting: Sharp money moves spread, total
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tar ...
NFL betting trends — Week 14: Edge for Raiders-Broncos
Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) throws a touchdown pass against New Mexico in the fir ...
Weekend best bets: Picks include NFL, UNLV-Boise State, BYU-Texas Tech
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2025 - 11:37 am
 

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 2-3

Season: 31-32-2

Commanders +2

Browns -3½

Jaguars +1½

Packers -6½

Rams -8

Chuck Esposito

Red Rock SB director

Last week: 3-2

Season: 29-35-1

Vikings -2

Steelers +6

Colts -1½

Rams -8

Chiefs -3½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 3-2

Season: 31-32-2

Commanders +2

Bears +6½

Colts -1½

Bengals +5½

Texans +3½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 27-38

Commanders +2

Packers -6½

Saints +8½

Rams -8

Eagles -2½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSense NFL

Last week: 3-2

Season: 29-34-2

Dolphins -3

Falcons +7

Colts -1½

Bengals +5½

Eagles -2½

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 0-5

Season: 34-29-2

Vikings -2

Steelers +6

Jaguars +1½

Packers -6½

Eagles -2½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 4-1

Season: 30-33-2

Browns -3½

Jaguars +1½

Rams -8

Texans +3½

Eagles -2½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 34-30-1

Browns -3½

Seahawks -7

Colts -1½

Bears +6½

Texans +3½

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 2-3

Season: 33-32

Falcons +7

Packers -6½

Broncos -7½

Texans +3½

Chargers +2½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 28-35-2

Falcons +7

Bears +6½

Cardinals +8

Bengals +5½

Texans +3½

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tar ...
NFL betting trends — Week 14: Edge for Raiders-Broncos
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall provides NFL notes and trends for Week 14 games for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, including the Raiders-Broncos game.

MORE STORIES