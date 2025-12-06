Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 14
Legendary sportscaster Brent Musburger went 4-1 last week, and Westgate SuperBook vice president of marketing Jay Kornegay leads the Review-Journal’s NFL Challenge.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 2-3
Season: 31-32-2
Commanders +2
Browns -3½
Jaguars +1½
Packers -6½
Rams -8
Chuck Esposito
Red Rock SB director
Last week: 3-2
Season: 29-35-1
Vikings -2
Steelers +6
Colts -1½
Rams -8
Chiefs -3½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 3-2
Season: 31-32-2
Commanders +2
Bears +6½
Colts -1½
Bengals +5½
Texans +3½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 27-38
Commanders +2
Packers -6½
Saints +8½
Rams -8
Eagles -2½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSense NFL
Last week: 3-2
Season: 29-34-2
Dolphins -3
Falcons +7
Colts -1½
Bengals +5½
Eagles -2½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 0-5
Season: 34-29-2
Vikings -2
Steelers +6
Jaguars +1½
Packers -6½
Eagles -2½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 4-1
Season: 30-33-2
Browns -3½
Jaguars +1½
Rams -8
Texans +3½
Eagles -2½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 34-30-1
Browns -3½
Seahawks -7
Colts -1½
Bears +6½
Texans +3½
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 2-3
Season: 33-32
Falcons +7
Packers -6½
Broncos -7½
Texans +3½
Chargers +2½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 28-35-2
Falcons +7
Bears +6½
Cardinals +8
Bengals +5½
Texans +3½