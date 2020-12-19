Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks: Week 15
Scott Kellen went 5-0 ATS last week to take the lead with a 39-29-2 record. Dave Tuley (38-29-3) is second, and Lou Finocchiaro and Brent Musburger are tied for third at 38-31-1.
Joe D’Amico
@Joedamicowins
Last week: 0-5
Season: 32-37-1
Colts -7
Falcons +6
Seahawks -5
Bears +3
Saints +3
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 2-3
Season: 38-31-1
Panthers +8½
Patriots +2
Bears +3
Saints +3
49ers -3
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 34-35-1
Panthers +8½
Broncos +6½
Vikings -3
Giants +4½
Saints +3
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 37-31-2
Colts -7
Titans -11
Buccaneers -6
Dolphins -2
Saints +3
Hank Goldberg
CBS Sports HQ
Last week: 2-3
Season: 32-38
Titans -11
Seahawks -5
Vikings -3
Cardinals -6
Saints +3
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 5-0
Season: 39-29-2
Buccaneers -6
Patriots +2
Browns -4½
Saints +3
49ers -3
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 3-2
Season: 33-35-2
Broncos +6½
Titans -11
Falcons +6
Patriots +2
Eagles +6
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-2
Season: 38-31-1
Bills -6½
Dolphins -2
Seahawks -5
Browns -4½
Chiefs -3
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 35-32-3
Colts -7
Titans -11
Dolphins -2
Seahawks -5
Jaguars +12½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 38-29-3
Panthers +8½
Broncos +6½
Falcons +6
Jaguars +12½
Giants +4½