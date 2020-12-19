57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks: Week 15

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2020 - 12:48 pm
 
Updated December 19, 2020 - 12:49 pm
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) fights for extra yardage as Raiders strong ...
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) fights for extra yardage as Raiders strong safety Johnathan Abram (24) attempts to make the tackle in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Joe D’Amico

@Joedamicowins

Last week: 0-5

Season: 32-37-1

Colts -7

Falcons +6

Seahawks -5

Bears +3

Saints +3

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 2-3

Season: 38-31-1

Panthers +8½

Patriots +2

Bears +3

Saints +3

49ers -3

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 34-35-1

Panthers +8½

Broncos +6½

Vikings -3

Giants +4½

Saints +3

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 37-31-2

Colts -7

Titans -11

Buccaneers -6

Dolphins -2

Saints +3

Hank Goldberg

CBS Sports HQ

Last week: 2-3

Season: 32-38

Titans -11

Seahawks -5

Vikings -3

Cardinals -6

Saints +3

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 5-0

Season: 39-29-2

Buccaneers -6

Patriots +2

Browns -4½

Saints +3

49ers -3

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sportsbook VP

Last week: 3-2

Season: 33-35-2

Broncos +6½

Titans -11

Falcons +6

Patriots +2

Eagles +6

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 3-2

Season: 38-31-1

Bills -6½

Dolphins -2

Seahawks -5

Browns -4½

Chiefs -3

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 35-32-3

Colts -7

Titans -11

Dolphins -2

Seahawks -5

Jaguars +12½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 38-29-3

Panthers +8½

Broncos +6½

Falcons +6

Jaguars +12½

Giants +4½

MOST READ
1
Hotel supplier closing local plant, laying off workers
Hotel supplier closing local plant, laying off workers
2
Las Vegas siblings face murder charges in shooting of ex-boyfriend
Las Vegas siblings face murder charges in shooting of ex-boyfriend
3
Nevada out of money to pay unemployment benefits
Nevada out of money to pay unemployment benefits
4
Crews called to same home 2 days before fire that killed Tony Hsieh
Crews called to same home 2 days before fire that killed Tony Hsieh
5
Birthday party leads to homicide at The Strat on Strip
Birthday party leads to homicide at The Strat on Strip
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) joins in on a sack during an NFL foot ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 15
By / RJ

Handicapper Mark Franco (FrancoSports.com, VegasInsider.com) breaks down the remaining 13 games in NFL Week 15, with analysis, trends and final scores.

Alabama punt returner DeVonta Smith (6) returns a punt for a touchdown against Arkansas during ...
Conference championship week best bets
By / RJ

Alabama went from a 12-point to 17½-point favorite over Florida in the SEC title game. The line move hasn’t stopped the betting public from wagering on the Crimson Tide.

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) is sacked by Carolina Panthers linebacker Jeremy Chinn ...
NFL betting trends for Week 15
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Panthers have covered their last four road games, all as underdogs. Carolina is 7-1 in its last eight games as an underdog.

Lon McEachern, left, Norman Chad and Antonio Esfandiari. (WSOP)
10 finalists named for Poker Hall of Fame
By / RJ

Hall of Fame members will now vote on the finalists, and the lone inductee will be announced Dec. 30 on the final day of the WSOP Main Event.