Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 15
Review-Journal sports betting reporter Todd Dewey leads the contest with a 39-30-1 ATS record. Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay is in second place at 37-31-2.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 4-1
Season: 39-30-1
Patriots +2½
Dolphins -10
Packers -5½
Rams -4½
Vikings -4
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 2-3
Season: 36-33-1
Browns +1½
Titans -1½
Bengals +2½
Rams -4½
Saints +11
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 35-34-1
Patriots +2½
Football Team +7
Steelers +1½
Buccaneers -11
Bears +4
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 33-36-1
Colts -2½
Dolphins -10
Packers -5½
Steelers +1½
Saints +11
Hank Goldberg
CBS Sports HQ
Last week: 1-4
Season: 31-38-1
Patriots +2½
Football Team +7
Bills -10½
Steelers +1½
Bears +4
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 3-2
Season: 37-32-1
Steelers +1½
Jaguars -3½
Cardinals -13
Falcons +9
Buccaneers -11
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 4-1
Season: 37-31-2
Raiders -1½
Eagles -7
Packers -5½
Broncos -2½
Vikings -4
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 2-3
Season: 33-37
Raiders -1½
Patriots +2½
Ravens +5½
Steelers +1½
49ers -9
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 32-37-1
Cowboys -11
Packers -5½
Steelers +1½
Cardinals -13
Broncos -2½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 33-36-1
Panthers +10½
Giants +11
Lions +13
Falcons +9
Saints +11
Note: the RJ NFL Challenge uses Westgate SuperContest lines, which are posted on Wednesday.