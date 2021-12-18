54°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 15

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 18, 2021 - 12:57 pm
 
Cleveland Browns free safety John Johnson (43) celebrates with defensive back Grant Delpit (22) ...
Cleveland Browns free safety John Johnson (43) celebrates with defensive back Grant Delpit (22) after a fourth down stop during an NFL football game, Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 4-1

Season: 39-30-1

Patriots +2½

Dolphins -10

Packers -5½

Rams -4½

Vikings -4

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 2-3

Season: 36-33-1

Browns +1½

Titans -1½

Bengals +2½

Rams -4½

Saints +11

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 35-34-1

Patriots +2½

Football Team +7

Steelers +1½

Buccaneers -11

Bears +4

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 33-36-1

Colts -2½

Dolphins -10

Packers -5½

Steelers +1½

Saints +11

Hank Goldberg

CBS Sports HQ

Last week: 1-4

Season: 31-38-1

Patriots +2½

Football Team +7

Bills -10½

Steelers +1½

Bears +4

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 3-2

Season: 37-32-1

Steelers +1½

Jaguars -3½

Cardinals -13

Falcons +9

Buccaneers -11

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sportsbook VP

Last week: 4-1

Season: 37-31-2

Raiders -1½

Eagles -7

Packers -5½

Broncos -2½

Vikings -4

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 2-3

Season: 33-37

Raiders -1½

Patriots +2½

Ravens +5½

Steelers +1½

49ers -9

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 32-37-1

Cowboys -11

Packers -5½

Steelers +1½

Cardinals -13

Broncos -2½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 33-36-1

Panthers +10½

Giants +11

Lions +13

Falcons +9

Saints +11

