Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 15
Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay went 4-0-1 against the spread last week to run his record to 45-20-5 (69.2 percent).
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 4-0-1
Season: 45-20-5
Bengals -3
Lions -4
Saints -6
Bills -2
Seahawks +4
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 39-27-4
Panthers +3
Bears +3
Buccaneers +3½
Cardinals +12½
Ravens -3
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 4-0-1
Season: 37-30-3
Lions -4
Bears +3
Saints -6
Bills -2
Patriots +8
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 3-2
Season: 36-32-2
Lions -4
Cardinals +12½
Commanders +6½
Bills -2
Seahawks +4
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 33-33-4
Colts -1½
Titans -2½
Jets +8½
Cardinals +12½
Ravens -3
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 2-3
Season: 32-35-3
Bengals -3
Lions -4
Saints -6
Bills -2
Patriots +8
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 32-36-2
Vikings +3
Broncos +4
Buccaneers +3½
Giants +6
Jaguars +3
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 30-36-4
Bengals -3
Panthers +3
Browns -3
Saints -6
Jaguars +3
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 30-37-3
Bengals -3
Lions -4
Browns -3
Dolphins -8½
Rams -6½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 29-36-5
Titans -2½
Cardinals +12½
Bills -2
Chiefs -8
Eagles -4