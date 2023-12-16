62°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 15

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2023 - 12:00 pm
 
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Marquis Haynes Sr ...
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Marquis Haynes Sr. during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 4-0-1

Season: 45-20-5

Bengals -3

Lions -4

Saints -6

Bills -2

Seahawks +4

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 39-27-4

Panthers +3

Bears +3

Buccaneers +3½

Cardinals +12½

Ravens -3

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 4-0-1

Season: 37-30-3

Lions -4

Bears +3

Saints -6

Bills -2

Patriots +8

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 3-2

Season: 36-32-2

Lions -4

Cardinals +12½

Commanders +6½

Bills -2

Seahawks +4

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 33-33-4

Colts -1½

Titans -2½

Jets +8½

Cardinals +12½

Ravens -3

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 2-3

Season: 32-35-3

Bengals -3

Lions -4

Saints -6

Bills -2

Patriots +8

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 32-36-2

Vikings +3

Broncos +4

Buccaneers +3½

Giants +6

Jaguars +3

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 30-36-4

Bengals -3

Panthers +3

Browns -3

Saints -6

Jaguars +3

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 30-37-3

Bengals -3

Lions -4

Browns -3

Dolphins -8½

Rams -6½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 29-36-5

Titans -2½

Cardinals +12½

Bills -2

Chiefs -8

Eagles -4

THE LATEST
 
NFL betting trends — Week 15: Edges for every game
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

