57°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 15

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) beats Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garre ...
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) beats Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams, right, for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. The Seahawks won 30-18. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
More Stories
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) is tackled by New York Jets defensive end Solomo ...
NFL Week 15 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders confers with his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, in the fir ...
What are the odds Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders join Raiders?
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) scores on a 13-yard touchdown run between Minne ...
NFL betting trends — Week 15: Edge for Falcons-Raiders
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, center, scores a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams d ...
NFL best bets: Pro bettor picks Bills-Lions possible Super Bowl preview
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2024 - 11:44 am
 

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 1-4

Season: 34-36

Jaguars +3

Bengals -5

Panthers -2½

Steelers +5½

Broncos -4

Chuck Esposito

Red Rock SB director

Last week: 0-4-1

Season: 30-38-2

Dolphins +2½

Colts +4

Chargers -3

Packers -3

Vikings -6½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 37-31-2

Saints +7½

Browns +4

Colts +4

Buccaneers +3

Seahawks +3

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 40-30

Dolphins +2½

Jaguars +3

Titans +5

Colts +4

Buccaneers +3

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 2-3

Season: 42-27-1

Texans -2½

Jaguars +3

Patriots +6

Seahawks +3

Falcons -4

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 33-33-4

Jaguars +3

Panthers -2½

Bills +2½

Broncos -4

Cardinals -6

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 41-28-1

Steelers +5½

Lions -2½

Broncos -4

Buccaneers +3

Seahawks +3

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 33-32-5

Commanders -7½

Bengals -5

Steelers +5½

Lions -2½

Broncos -4

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 4-1

Season: 34-36

Jaguars +3

Browns +4

Colts +4

Patriots +6

Vikings -6½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 34-35-1

Saints +7½

Jaguars +3

Giants +16½

Steelers +5½

Bears +6½

MOST READ: RAIDERS
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES