Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 15
Scott Kellen leads the NFL handicapping contest with a 42-27-1 record against the spread, and Brent Musburger is in second place at 41-28-1 ATS.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 1-4
Season: 34-36
Jaguars +3
Bengals -5
Panthers -2½
Steelers +5½
Broncos -4
Chuck Esposito
Red Rock SB director
Last week: 0-4-1
Season: 30-38-2
Dolphins +2½
Colts +4
Chargers -3
Packers -3
Vikings -6½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 37-31-2
Saints +7½
Browns +4
Colts +4
Buccaneers +3
Seahawks +3
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 40-30
Dolphins +2½
Jaguars +3
Titans +5
Colts +4
Buccaneers +3
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 2-3
Season: 42-27-1
Texans -2½
Jaguars +3
Patriots +6
Seahawks +3
Falcons -4
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 33-33-4
Jaguars +3
Panthers -2½
Bills +2½
Broncos -4
Cardinals -6
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 41-28-1
Steelers +5½
Lions -2½
Broncos -4
Buccaneers +3
Seahawks +3
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 33-32-5
Commanders -7½
Bengals -5
Steelers +5½
Lions -2½
Broncos -4
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 4-1
Season: 34-36
Jaguars +3
Browns +4
Colts +4
Patriots +6
Vikings -6½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 34-35-1
Saints +7½
Jaguars +3
Giants +16½
Steelers +5½
Bears +6½