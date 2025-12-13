67°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 15

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2025 - 12:45 pm
 

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 3-2

Season: 34-34-2

Patriots +1

Packers -2

Panthers -2½

Lions +6

Steelers -3½

Chuck Esposito

Red Rock SB director

Last week: 3-2

Season: 32-37-1

Bills -1

Giants -2½

Lions +6

Vikings +5½

Steelers -3½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 2-3

Season: 33-35-2

Cardinals +9½

Bills -1

Chargers +4½

Broncos +2

Cowboys -5½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 30-40

Cardinals +9½

Jets +13½

Ravens -2½

Panthers -2½

Vikings +5½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSense NFL

Last week: 2-3

Season: 31-37-2

Bills -1

Ravens -2½

Panthers -2½

Vikings +5½

Steelers -3½

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 4-1

Season: 38-30-2

Jaguars -13½

Browns +7½

Bills -1

Broncos +2

Panthers -2½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 3-2

Season: 33-35-2

Bears -7½

Bills -1

Panthers -2½

Cowboys -5½

Steelers -3½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 36-33-1

Texans -9½

Seahawks -13½

Broncos +2

Lions +6

Cowboys -5½

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 3-2

Season: 36-34

Browns +7½

Bills -1

Chargers +4½

Packers -2

Lions +6

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 31-37-2

Cardinals +9½

Browns +7½

Chargers +4½

Lions +6

Titans +13

