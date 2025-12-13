Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 15
Westgate SuperBook vice president of marketing Jay Kornegay went 4-1 against the spread last week and leads the NFL handicapping contest with a 38-30-2 ATS record.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 3-2
Season: 34-34-2
Patriots +1
Packers -2
Panthers -2½
Lions +6
Steelers -3½
Chuck Esposito
Red Rock SB director
Last week: 3-2
Season: 32-37-1
Bills -1
Giants -2½
Lions +6
Vikings +5½
Steelers -3½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 2-3
Season: 33-35-2
Cardinals +9½
Bills -1
Chargers +4½
Broncos +2
Cowboys -5½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 30-40
Cardinals +9½
Jets +13½
Ravens -2½
Panthers -2½
Vikings +5½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSense NFL
Last week: 2-3
Season: 31-37-2
Bills -1
Ravens -2½
Panthers -2½
Vikings +5½
Steelers -3½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 4-1
Season: 38-30-2
Jaguars -13½
Browns +7½
Bills -1
Broncos +2
Panthers -2½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-2
Season: 33-35-2
Bears -7½
Bills -1
Panthers -2½
Cowboys -5½
Steelers -3½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 36-33-1
Texans -9½
Seahawks -13½
Broncos +2
Lions +6
Cowboys -5½
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 3-2
Season: 36-34
Browns +7½
Bills -1
Chargers +4½
Packers -2
Lions +6
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 31-37-2
Cardinals +9½
Browns +7½
Chargers +4½
Lions +6
Titans +13