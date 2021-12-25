43°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 16

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 25, 2021 - 8:08 am
 
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Jeremiah O ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the second half of an NFL football game at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 2-3

Season: 41-33-1

Packers -7½

Patriots -2½

Bengals -2½

Seahawks -6½

Raiders Pick

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 3-2

Season: 39-35-1

Cardinals -1

Browns +7½

Patriots -2½

Bengals -2½

Dolphins +3

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 36-38-1

Colts +1

Buccaneers -10

Ravens +2½

Broncos Pick

Dolphins +3

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 36-38-1

Colts +1

Bengals -2½

Patriots -2½

Raiders Pick

Dolphins +3

Hank Goldberg

CBS Sports HQ

Last week: 2-3

Season: 33-41-1

Packers -7½

Cardinals -1

Giants +9½

Bills +2½

Washington +11

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 1-4

Season: 38-36-1

Cardinals -1

Chargers -10

Vikings +3

Cowboys -11

Dolphins +3

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sportsbook VP

Last week: 3-2

Season: 40-33-2

Browns +7½

Texans +10

Ravens +2½

Bills +2½

Raiders Pick

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 4-1

Season: 37-38

Colts +1

Eagles -9½

Bengals -2½

Raiders Pick

Dolphins +3

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 34-40-1

Cardinals -1

Panthers +10

Bengals -2½

Bills +2½

Saints -3

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 35-39-1

Browns +7½

Panthers +10

Lions +5½

Vikings +3

Steelers +7½

