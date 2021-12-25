Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 16
Review-Journal betting columnist Todd Dewey leads the contest with a 41-33-1 ATS record. Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay is a half point back at 40-33-2.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 2-3
Season: 41-33-1
Packers -7½
Patriots -2½
Bengals -2½
Seahawks -6½
Raiders Pick
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 3-2
Season: 39-35-1
Cardinals -1
Browns +7½
Patriots -2½
Bengals -2½
Dolphins +3
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 36-38-1
Colts +1
Buccaneers -10
Ravens +2½
Broncos Pick
Dolphins +3
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 36-38-1
Colts +1
Bengals -2½
Patriots -2½
Raiders Pick
Dolphins +3
Hank Goldberg
CBS Sports HQ
Last week: 2-3
Season: 33-41-1
Packers -7½
Cardinals -1
Giants +9½
Bills +2½
Washington +11
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 1-4
Season: 38-36-1
Cardinals -1
Chargers -10
Vikings +3
Cowboys -11
Dolphins +3
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 3-2
Season: 40-33-2
Browns +7½
Texans +10
Ravens +2½
Bills +2½
Raiders Pick
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 4-1
Season: 37-38
Colts +1
Eagles -9½
Bengals -2½
Raiders Pick
Dolphins +3
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 34-40-1
Cardinals -1
Panthers +10
Bengals -2½
Bills +2½
Saints -3
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 35-39-1
Browns +7½
Panthers +10
Lions +5½
Vikings +3
Steelers +7½