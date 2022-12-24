Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 16
Systemplays.com handicapper Doug Fitz leads the contest with a 47-26-1 ATS record (64.4 percent), and VSiN host Brent Musburger is in second at 45-30 (60 percent).
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 0-5
Season: 40-34-1
Giants +4
Lions -2½
Bengals -3
49ers -7
Raiders +2½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 4-0-1
Season: 41-32-2
Raiders +2½
Dolphins -4
Rams +2½
Cardinals +7½
Colts +4½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 47-26-2
Giants +4
Panthers +2½
Patriots +3
Texans +3
Eagles +5½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 34-38-3
Giants +4
Browns -3
Lions -2½
Bengals -3
Eagles +5½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 36-36-3
Vikings -4
Browns -3
Panthers +2½
Bengals -3
Raiders +2½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 3-2
Season: 41-33-1
Vikings -4
Lions -2½
Commanders +7
Steelers -2½
Buccaneers -7½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-2
Season: 45-30
Browns -3
Bengals -3
Seahawks +10
Eagles +5½
Steelers -2½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 36-36-3
Lions -2½
Bengals -3
Bears +8½
49ers -7
Steelers -2½
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 34-39-2
Giants +4
Bears +8½
Commanders +7
Packers +4
Chargers -4½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 39-34-2
Patriots +3
Bears +8½
Falcons +7
Eagles +5½
Colts +4½