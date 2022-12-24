58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 16

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 23, 2022 - 4:13 pm
 
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) warms up before an NFL football game against ...
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 0-5

Season: 40-34-1

Giants +4

Lions -2½

Bengals -3

49ers -7

Raiders +2½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 4-0-1

Season: 41-32-2

Raiders +2½

Dolphins -4

Rams +2½

Cardinals +7½

Colts +4½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 47-26-2

Giants +4

Panthers +2½

Patriots +3

Texans +3

Eagles +5½

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 34-38-3

Giants +4

Browns -3

Lions -2½

Bengals -3

Eagles +5½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 36-36-3

Vikings -4

Browns -3

Panthers +2½

Bengals -3

Raiders +2½

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 3-2

Season: 41-33-1

Vikings -4

Lions -2½

Commanders +7

Steelers -2½

Buccaneers -7½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 3-2

Season: 45-30

Browns -3

Bengals -3

Seahawks +10

Eagles +5½

Steelers -2½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 36-36-3

Lions -2½

Bengals -3

Bears +8½

49ers -7

Steelers -2½

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 34-39-2

Giants +4

Bears +8½

Commanders +7

Packers +4

Chargers -4½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 39-34-2

Patriots +3

Bears +8½

Falcons +7

Eagles +5½

Colts +4½

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders reward Pats fan taunted by fan for his restraint
Raiders reward Pats fan taunted by fan for his restraint
2
Here’s how the Raiders could still make the playoffs
Here’s how the Raiders could still make the playoffs
3
3 Raiders named to AFC Pro Bowl roster
3 Raiders named to AFC Pro Bowl roster
4
Raiders report: Offensive line could be back to full strength
Raiders report: Offensive line could be back to full strength
5
Raiders mailbag: What are the chances of getting Lamar Jackson?
Raiders mailbag: What are the chances of getting Lamar Jackson?
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after a catch with New England Patriots linebacke ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 16
By / RJ

VegasInsider.com handicapper Chip Chirimbes analyzes every NFL Week 16 game, with trends and final score predictions.

Air Force Falcons running back Brad Roberts (20) runs the ball against UNLV Rebels during the s ...
Bowl betting trends: Air Force has edge in Armed Forces Bowl
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

More stories for you
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 12
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 12
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 13
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 13
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 15
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 15
NFL forecast: Raiders will cover 35 years after Bo Jackson game
NFL forecast: Raiders will cover 35 years after Bo Jackson game
NFL betting breakdown: Week 16
NFL betting breakdown: Week 16
NFL Week 13 betting trends: Take Chargers over Raiders
NFL Week 13 betting trends: Take Chargers over Raiders