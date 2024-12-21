Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 16
Scott Kellen leads the NFL handicapping contest with a 44-30-1 record against the spread, and Brent Musburger is in second place at 43-31-1.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 2-3
Season: 36-39
Chiefs -3
Steelers +6
Bengals -7½
Colts -3½
Buccaneers -4
Chuck Esposito
Red Rock SB director
Last week: 2-3
Season: 32-41-2
Cardinals -4½
Titans +3½
Rams -3
Seahawks +3
Cowboys +4
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 2-3
Season: 39-34-2
Texans +3
Ravens -6
Bengals -7½
Falcons -8½
Seahawks +3
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 41-34
Steelers +6
Cardinals -4½
Commanders +3½
Seahawks +3
Cowboys +4
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 2-3
Season: 44-30-1
Panthers +4½
Jets +3
Seahawks +3
49ers PK
Cowboys +4
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 3-2
Season: 36-35-4
Ravens -6
Bengals -7½
Panthers +4½
Seahawks +3
Cowboys +4
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 2-3
Season: 43-31-1
Chiefs -3
Eagles -3½
Jaguars +1½
Cowboys +4
Packers -14
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 35-35-5
Lions -6½
Cardinals -4½
Eagles -3½
Dolphins PK
Buccaneers -4
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 1-4
Season: 35-40
Steelers +6
Bears +6½
Panthers +4½
Commanders +3½
Colts -3½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 35-39-1
Texans +3
Panthers +4½
Patriots +14
Jets +3
Saints +14