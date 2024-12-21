65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 16

Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle (23) is hit by Carolina Panthers safeties Xavier Woods ...
Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle (23) is hit by Carolina Panthers safeties Xavier Woods (25) and Jaycee Horn (8) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
More Stories
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball in front of New Orleans Sain ...
NFL Week 16 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones (10) scrambles past New York Jets defensive end Solo ...
Just lose, baby: Raiders’ win over Jags would hurt chances for top pick
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs past New York Jets safety Tony Ada ...
NFL betting trends — Week 16: Edge for Jaguars-Raiders
Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard throws during the first half of an NCAA college football g ...
Weekend best bets: Will Irish bettors be smiling after CFP game?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2024 - 1:14 pm
 

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 2-3

Season: 36-39

Chiefs -3

Steelers +6

Bengals -7½

Colts -3½

Buccaneers -4

Chuck Esposito

Red Rock SB director

Last week: 2-3

Season: 32-41-2

Cardinals -4½

Titans +3½

Rams -3

Seahawks +3

Cowboys +4

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 2-3

Season: 39-34-2

Texans +3

Ravens -6

Bengals -7½

Falcons -8½

Seahawks +3

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 41-34

Steelers +6

Cardinals -4½

Commanders +3½

Seahawks +3

Cowboys +4

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 2-3

Season: 44-30-1

Panthers +4½

Jets +3

Seahawks +3

49ers PK

Cowboys +4

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 3-2

Season: 36-35-4

Ravens -6

Bengals -7½

Panthers +4½

Seahawks +3

Cowboys +4

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 2-3

Season: 43-31-1

Chiefs -3

Eagles -3½

Jaguars +1½

Cowboys +4

Packers -14

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 35-35-5

Lions -6½

Cardinals -4½

Eagles -3½

Dolphins PK

Buccaneers -4

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 1-4

Season: 35-40

Steelers +6

Bears +6½

Panthers +4½

Commanders +3½

Colts -3½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 35-39-1

Texans +3

Panthers +4½

Patriots +14

Jets +3

Saints +14

MOST READ: RAIDERS
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES