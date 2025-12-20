Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 16
Westgate SuperBook vice president of marketing Jay Kornegay went 3-2 against the spread last week and leads the NFL handicapping contest with a 41-32-2 ATS record.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 1-4
Season: 35-38-2
Saints -4½
Ravens -2½
Buccaneers -2½
Falcons -2½
Colts +6½
Chuck Esposito
Red Rock SB director
Last week: 3-2
Season: 35-39-1
Bills -10
Patriots +2½
Cowboys -2½
Lions -6½
Colts +6½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 3-2
Season: 36-37-2
Vikings -2½
Chiefs -3
Chargers +2½
Broncos -3
Colts +6½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 32-43
Commanders +6½
Browns +10
Patriots +2½
Chargers +2½
Lions -6½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSense NFL
Last week: 4-1
Season: 35-38-2
Ravens -2½
Buccaneers -2½
Titans +3
Broncos -3
Colts +6½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 3-2
Season: 41-32-2
Bears +1
Saints -4½
Ravens -2½
Panthers +2½
Lions -6½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-2
Season: 36-37-2
Eagles -6½
Saints -4½
Chargers +2½
Broncos -3
Lions -6½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 38-36-1
Eagles -6½
Vikings -2½
Broncos -3
Lions -6½
Texans -14
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 2-3
Season: 38-37
Panthers +2½
Chiefs -3
Cowboys -2½
Broncos -3
Texans -14
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 31-41-3
Commanders +6½
Browns +10
Steelers +6½
Raiders +14
Colts +6½