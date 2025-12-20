64°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 16

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL ...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game as Carolina Panthers linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) pursues, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2025 - 3:33 pm
 

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 1-4

Season: 35-38-2

Saints -4½

Ravens -2½

Buccaneers -2½

Falcons -2½

Colts +6½

Chuck Esposito

Red Rock SB director

Last week: 3-2

Season: 35-39-1

Bills -10

Patriots +2½

Cowboys -2½

Lions -6½

Colts +6½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 3-2

Season: 36-37-2

Vikings -2½

Chiefs -3

Chargers +2½

Broncos -3

Colts +6½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 32-43

Commanders +6½

Browns +10

Patriots +2½

Chargers +2½

Lions -6½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSense NFL

Last week: 4-1

Season: 35-38-2

Ravens -2½

Buccaneers -2½

Titans +3

Broncos -3

Colts +6½

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 3-2

Season: 41-32-2

Bears +1

Saints -4½

Ravens -2½

Panthers +2½

Lions -6½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 3-2

Season: 36-37-2

Eagles -6½

Saints -4½

Chargers +2½

Broncos -3

Lions -6½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 38-36-1

Eagles -6½

Vikings -2½

Broncos -3

Lions -6½

Texans -14

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 2-3

Season: 38-37

Panthers +2½

Chiefs -3

Cowboys -2½

Broncos -3

Texans -14

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 31-41-3

Commanders +6½

Browns +10

Steelers +6½

Raiders +14

Colts +6½

