Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks: Week 17

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2021 - 1:35 pm
 
Updated January 2, 2021 - 1:55 pm
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Dare Ogunbowale (33) is tackled by Chicago Bears safety Tashaun Gipson Sr., left, cornerback Kindle Vildor (22) and safety Eddie Jackson (39) after rushing for yardage during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Joe D’Amico

@Joedamicowins

Last week: 2-3

Season: 36-40-4

Bears +5½

Cowboys -1½

Titans -7½

Saints -6½

Dolphins +2½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 4-1

Season: 44-34-2

Bears +5½

Giants +1½

Panthers +6½

Bengals +12½

49ers +6

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 38-40-2

Bears +5½

Giants +1½

Texans +7½

Dolphins +2½

Chargers -3½

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 43-33-4

Washington -2½

Cowboys -1½

Vikings -6½

Falcons +6½

Cardinals -2½

Hank Goldberg

CBS Sports HQ

Last week: 1-4

Season: 35-43-2

Washington -2½

Giants +1½

Falcons +6½

Bills -2½

Seahawks -6

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 2-3

Season: 42-35-3

Washington -2½

Cowboys -1½

Browns -9

Jets +3

Dolphins +2½

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sportsbook VP

Last week: 3-2

Season: 38-40-2

Bears +5½

Cowboys -1½

Texans +7½

Patriots -3

Broncos +2½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 3-2

Season: 44-33-3

Washington -2½

Panthers +6½

Vikings -6½

Raiders -2½

Rams +2½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 39-36-5

Washington -2½

Bears +5½

Bills -2½

Seahawks -6

Cardinals -2½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 43-34-3

Washington -2½

Jaguars +14

Panthers +6½

Falcons +6½

Bengals +12½

