Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks: Week 17
Brent Musburger (44-33-3, 45½ points) has a half-point lead over Mark Franco (43-33-4) and Lou Finocchiaro (44-34-2) and a one-point lead over Dave Tuley (43-34-3).
Joe D’Amico
@Joedamicowins
Last week: 2-3
Season: 36-40-4
Bears +5½
Cowboys -1½
Titans -7½
Saints -6½
Dolphins +2½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 4-1
Season: 44-34-2
Bears +5½
Giants +1½
Panthers +6½
Bengals +12½
49ers +6
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 38-40-2
Bears +5½
Giants +1½
Texans +7½
Dolphins +2½
Chargers -3½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 43-33-4
Washington -2½
Cowboys -1½
Vikings -6½
Falcons +6½
Cardinals -2½
Hank Goldberg
CBS Sports HQ
Last week: 1-4
Season: 35-43-2
Washington -2½
Giants +1½
Falcons +6½
Bills -2½
Seahawks -6
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 2-3
Season: 42-35-3
Washington -2½
Cowboys -1½
Browns -9
Jets +3
Dolphins +2½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 3-2
Season: 38-40-2
Bears +5½
Cowboys -1½
Texans +7½
Patriots -3
Broncos +2½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-2
Season: 44-33-3
Washington -2½
Panthers +6½
Vikings -6½
Raiders -2½
Rams +2½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 39-36-5
Washington -2½
Bears +5½
Bills -2½
Seahawks -6
Cardinals -2½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 43-34-3
Washington -2½
Jaguars +14
Panthers +6½
Falcons +6½
Bengals +12½