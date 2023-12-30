62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 17

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2023 - 12:39 pm
 
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) celebrates with Raiders defensive end Maxx ...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) celebrates with Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 4-1

Season: 53-21-6

Bears -3

Colts -3½

Panthers +6½

Saints +3

Packers +2

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 4-1

Season: 46-29-5

Ravens -3½

Falcons +3

Colts -3½

Panthers +6½

Giants +4½

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 2-3

Season: 42-34-4

Colts -3½

Bears -3

Seahawks -3½

Bengals +7

Commanders +12½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 3-2

Season: 42-36-2

Panthers +6½

Colts -3½

Saints +3

Bengals +7

Broncos -3

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 4-1

Season: 39-37-4

Ravens -3½

Bears -3

Colts -3½

Rams -4½

Seahawks -3½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 4-1

Season: 39-37-4

Raiders +3½

Panthers +6½

Buccaneers -3

49ers -12½

Packers +2

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 37-38-5

Dolphins +3½

Bills -12

Rams -4½

Texans -4½

Buccaneers -3

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 37-40-3

Lions +6

Dolphins +3½

Raiders +3½

Commanders +12½

Bengals +7

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 34-40-6

Cowboys -6

Dolphins +3½

Raiders +3½

Panthers +6½

Saints +3

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 33-42-5

Ravens -3½

Rams -4½

Steelers +3½

Bengals +7

Packers +2

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders mailbag: What’s the process for Pierce being hired full time?
Raiders mailbag: What’s the process for Pierce being hired full time?
2
Raiders’ star unlikely to play Sunday against Colts; rookie out
Raiders’ star unlikely to play Sunday against Colts; rookie out
3
Raiders corner addresses viral video, Grinch accusations
Raiders corner addresses viral video, Grinch accusations
4
How to watch Raiders-Colts game on New Year’s Eve
How to watch Raiders-Colts game on New Year’s Eve
5
Raiders spark wave of Super Bowl bets after upset of Chiefs
Raiders spark wave of Super Bowl bets after upset of Chiefs
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons d ...
NFL betting trends — Week 17: Edge for Raiders-Colts
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

 
College football bowl betting trends, Week 3
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

More stories
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 16
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 16
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 15
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 15
NFL betting trends — Week 14: Edge for Vikings-Raiders
NFL betting trends — Week 14: Edge for Vikings-Raiders
NFL Week 14 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
NFL Week 14 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
NFL betting trends — Week 17: Edge for Raiders-Colts
NFL betting trends — Week 17: Edge for Raiders-Colts
NFL Week 17 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
NFL Week 17 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game