Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 17
Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay is 12-1-2 ATS in the past three weeks and leads the contest with a 53-21-6 ATS record (71.6 percent).
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 4-1
Season: 53-21-6
Bears -3
Colts -3½
Panthers +6½
Saints +3
Packers +2
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 4-1
Season: 46-29-5
Ravens -3½
Falcons +3
Colts -3½
Panthers +6½
Giants +4½
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 2-3
Season: 42-34-4
Colts -3½
Bears -3
Seahawks -3½
Bengals +7
Commanders +12½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 3-2
Season: 42-36-2
Panthers +6½
Colts -3½
Saints +3
Bengals +7
Broncos -3
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 4-1
Season: 39-37-4
Ravens -3½
Bears -3
Colts -3½
Rams -4½
Seahawks -3½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 4-1
Season: 39-37-4
Raiders +3½
Panthers +6½
Buccaneers -3
49ers -12½
Packers +2
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 37-38-5
Dolphins +3½
Bills -12
Rams -4½
Texans -4½
Buccaneers -3
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 37-40-3
Lions +6
Dolphins +3½
Raiders +3½
Commanders +12½
Bengals +7
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 34-40-6
Cowboys -6
Dolphins +3½
Raiders +3½
Panthers +6½
Saints +3
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 33-42-5
Ravens -3½
Rams -4½
Steelers +3½
Bengals +7
Packers +2