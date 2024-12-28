60°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 17

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball during an NFL football ...
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2024 - 12:12 pm
 

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 3-2

Season: 39-41

Commanders -4

Jets +11

Packers +1

Cowboys +9½

Lions -4

Chuck Esposito

Red Rock SB director

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 34-43-3

Commanders -4

Titans +1

Bills -11

Packers +1

49ers +4

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 42-35-3

Broncos +3½

Falcons +4

Jets +11

Cowboys +9½

49ers +4

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 43-36-1

Patriots +4½

Bengals -3½

Rams -6½

Buccaneers -8

Dolphins -6½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 46-32-2

Falcons +4

Jets +11

Buccaneers -8

Browns +6½

Lions -4

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 4-0-1

Season: 40-35-5

Bengals -3½

Saints +1½

Titans +1

Packers +1

Cowboys +9½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 3-2

Season: 46-33-1

Chargers -4½

Broncos +3½

Rams -6½

Commanders -4

Jets +11

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 37-38-5

Commanders -4

Packers +1

Cowboys +9½

Dolphins -6½

Lions -4

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 3-2

Season: 38-42

Patriots +4½

Colts -8

Falcons +4

Panthers +8

Packers +1

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 37-42-1

Broncos +3½

Cardinals +6½

Jets +11

Panthers +8

Cowboys +9½

NFL betting trends — Week 17: Edge for Raiders-Saints
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Las Vegas Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

