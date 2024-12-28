Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 17
Scott Kellen leads the NFL handicapping contest with a 46-32-2 record against the spread, and Brent Musburger is second at 46-33-1.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 3-2
Season: 39-41
Commanders -4
Jets +11
Packers +1
Cowboys +9½
Lions -4
Chuck Esposito
Red Rock SB director
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 34-43-3
Commanders -4
Titans +1
Bills -11
Packers +1
49ers +4
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 42-35-3
Broncos +3½
Falcons +4
Jets +11
Cowboys +9½
49ers +4
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 43-36-1
Patriots +4½
Bengals -3½
Rams -6½
Buccaneers -8
Dolphins -6½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 46-32-2
Falcons +4
Jets +11
Buccaneers -8
Browns +6½
Lions -4
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 4-0-1
Season: 40-35-5
Bengals -3½
Saints +1½
Titans +1
Packers +1
Cowboys +9½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-2
Season: 46-33-1
Chargers -4½
Broncos +3½
Rams -6½
Commanders -4
Jets +11
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 37-38-5
Commanders -4
Packers +1
Cowboys +9½
Dolphins -6½
Lions -4
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 3-2
Season: 38-42
Patriots +4½
Colts -8
Falcons +4
Panthers +8
Packers +1
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 37-42-1
Broncos +3½
Cardinals +6½
Jets +11
Panthers +8
Cowboys +9½