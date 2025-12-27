57°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 17

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs in for a touchdown during an NFL ...
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs in for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
December 27, 2025 - 12:59 pm
 

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 2-3

Season: 37-41-2

Packers -3

Panthers +7

Browns +3

49ers -3

Falcons +8

Chuck Esposito

Red Rock SB director

Last week: 1-4

Season: 36-43-1

Bengals -7½

Panthers +7

Saints -2½

Dolphins +5½

Bills -1

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 2-3

Season: 38-40-2

Bengals -7½

Panthers +7

Colts +6½

Bills -1

49ers -3

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 35-45

Commanders +8½

Vikings +7½

Chiefs +13½

Texans +2

Steelers -3

Scott Kellen

@SixthSense NFL

Last week: 1-4

Season: 36-42-2

Panthers +7

Colts +6½

Jets +13½

Bears +3

Falcons +8

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 3-2

Season: 44-34-2

Packers -3

Panthers +7

Browns +3

Colts +6½

Falcons +8

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 3-2

Season: 39-39-2

Ravens +3

Texans +2

Buccaneers -5½

Bills -1

49ers -3

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 40-39-1

Panthers +7

Steelers -3

Saints -2½

Bills -1

49ers -3

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 1-4

Season: 39-41

Packers -3

Panthers +7

Browns +3

Dolphins +5½

49ers -3

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 34-43-3

Chiefs +13½

Cardinals +7½

Panthers +7

Colts +6½

Falcons +8

