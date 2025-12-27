Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 17
Legendary sportscaster Brent Musburger went 3-2 against the spread last week and is on a 16-8-1 ATS run in the NFL handicapping contest.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 2-3
Season: 37-41-2
Packers -3
Panthers +7
Browns +3
49ers -3
Falcons +8
Chuck Esposito
Red Rock SB director
Last week: 1-4
Season: 36-43-1
Bengals -7½
Panthers +7
Saints -2½
Dolphins +5½
Bills -1
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 2-3
Season: 38-40-2
Bengals -7½
Panthers +7
Colts +6½
Bills -1
49ers -3
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 35-45
Commanders +8½
Vikings +7½
Chiefs +13½
Texans +2
Steelers -3
Scott Kellen
@SixthSense NFL
Last week: 1-4
Season: 36-42-2
Panthers +7
Colts +6½
Jets +13½
Bears +3
Falcons +8
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 3-2
Season: 44-34-2
Packers -3
Panthers +7
Browns +3
Colts +6½
Falcons +8
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-2
Season: 39-39-2
Ravens +3
Texans +2
Buccaneers -5½
Bills -1
49ers -3
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 40-39-1
Panthers +7
Steelers -3
Saints -2½
Bills -1
49ers -3
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 1-4
Season: 39-41
Packers -3
Panthers +7
Browns +3
Dolphins +5½
49ers -3
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 34-43-3
Chiefs +13½
Cardinals +7½
Panthers +7
Colts +6½
Falcons +8