Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 18
Systemplays.com handicapper Doug Fitz leads the contest with a 53-30-2 ATS (63.8 percent) record. VSiN host Brent Musburger is in second at 49-36 ATS.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 44-39-2
Raiders +9½
Colts -2½
Bills -7
Vikings -7½
Lions +5½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 44-38-3
Rams +6½
Dolphins +1
Colts -2½
Broncos -2½
Lions +5½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 53-30-2
Raiders +9½
Titans +6
Rams +6½
Browns +2½
Panthers +3½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 39-42-4
Dolphins +1
Steelers -2½
Colts -2½
Bills -7
Bengals -7½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 4-1
Season: 42-40-3
Jaguars -6
Dolphins +1
Bengals -7½
Vikings -7½
Packers -5½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 2-3
Season: 44-40-1
Raiders +9½
Dolphins +1
Broncos -2½
Panthers +3½
Lions +5½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 2-3
Season: 49-36
Raiders +9½
Giants +14
Dolphins +1
Buccaneers +4
Bills -7
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 40-42-3
Seahawks -6½
Colts -2½
Broncos -2½
Cowboys -7½
Bills -7
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 40-43-2
Raiders +9½
Titans +6
Rams +6½
Dolphins +1
Bills -7
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 42-41-2
Raiders +9½
Titans +6
Rams +6½
Panthers +3½
Lions +5½