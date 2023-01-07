51°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 18

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2023 - 3:22 pm
 
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) tosses the ball during the first half of an NF ...
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) tosses the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 44-39-2

Raiders +9½

Colts -2½

Bills -7

Vikings -7½

Lions +5½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 44-38-3

Rams +6½

Dolphins +1

Colts -2½

Broncos -2½

Lions +5½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 53-30-2

Raiders +9½

Titans +6

Rams +6½

Browns +2½

Panthers +3½

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 39-42-4

Dolphins +1

Steelers -2½

Colts -2½

Bills -7

Bengals -7½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 4-1

Season: 42-40-3

Jaguars -6

Dolphins +1

Bengals -7½

Vikings -7½

Packers -5½

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 2-3

Season: 44-40-1

Raiders +9½

Dolphins +1

Broncos -2½

Panthers +3½

Lions +5½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 2-3

Season: 49-36

Raiders +9½

Giants +14

Dolphins +1

Buccaneers +4

Bills -7

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 40-42-3

Seahawks -6½

Colts -2½

Broncos -2½

Cowboys -7½

Bills -7

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 40-43-2

Raiders +9½

Titans +6

Rams +6½

Dolphins +1

Bills -7

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 42-41-2

Raiders +9½

Titans +6

Rams +6½

Panthers +3½

Lions +5½

THE LATEST
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first half of an NFL football g ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 18
By / RJ

Wagertalk.com handicapper Tony Mejia (@MejiaDinero) analyzes every NFL Week 18 game, with odds, trends and final score projections.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) can’t haul in a catch with Kansas City Chiefs c ...
NFL Week 18 betting trends: Raiders, over vs. Chiefs
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Raiders have covered three of the past five meetings with the Chiefs, including a 30-29 loss at Arrowhead Stadium in October. The past five meetings have gone over.

 
‘Mattress Mack’ bets $3.1M on CFP title game
By / RJ

Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has wagered more than $3 million to win $8.9 million on TCU over Georgia in Monday’s CFP national championship.

